The 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur got underway on Wednesday at Champions Retreat as the best women's amateur players in the world began their quest to make the cut and play Saturday's final round at Augusta National Golf Club. Taking the early advantage was Megha Ganne with the Stanford star shooting a sensational first-round 63 to take a two-shot lead at 9 under.

Ganne took advantage of some excellent scoring conditions to produce the lowest round in tournament history, breaking the record set by Rose Zhang, who shot a 65 in 2023.

While Ganne has made four prior appearances at the ANWA (including a T9 finish in 2023), she had never broken 70 in a round before her 63. She went bogey-free in her opening round, making seven birdies and an eagle on the par-5 3rd to give herself a three-shot cushion entering the second of three rounds Thursday.

"I think it was just a really good day," Ganne said. "Great timing to have -- this is my career low in a golf tournament, so I had a feeling I was going to go low today, but not this low. So, I'm just trying to enjoy it."

Despite posting the best round in tournament history, Ganne is hardly running away with the ANWA. She has some serious competition chasing her.

Leading the chase pack is the world's No. 1 ranked amateur and reigning ANWA champion Lottie Woad. The Florida State star posted a 7-under 65 in her first round (matching Zhang's prior record), picking up where she left off last year with a red-hot putter, pouring in some lengthy birdie putts to move into second and keep pace with Ganne.

Behind Woad are Amanda Sambach, Farah O'Keefe and Kiara Romero in a tie for third at 5 under. Four players are tied at 4 under as there were a lot of low scores posted on Wednesday. There was little in the way of wind and the course played fairly soft after some rain on Monday night, which created ideal conditions leading 29 players to post scores under par.

That means the cut line Thursday could be in red figures for players looking to make it to Saturday at Augusta National. The top 30 and ties will get to play 36 holes at ANGC (a practice round Friday and the tournament's final round Saturday). After the first round, that cut number sits precariously at even par with 12 players tied for 30th.

There is ample pressure to try and make the cut for that tee time at Augusta National, but as 2022 champion Anna Davis noted after her 3-under 69, Ganne's 63 has changed the tone for Thursday. No longer will players simply be focused on that cut number; they now know they will have to go low to keep pace with Ganne and Woad, which could lead to some fireworks Thursday at Champions Retreat.