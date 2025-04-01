One of the greatest amateur fields in women's golf will descend upon one of the greatest golf courses in the sport this week. The 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur represents the sixth playing of the event and boasts the strongest list of competitors yet.

The elite field of 72 amateurs will be made up of 49 of the top 50 players in the women's World Amateur Golf Rankings with Canada's Vanessa Borovilos (No. 42) the lone exception. Players are set to compete across 36 holes of stroke play at Champions Retreat Golf Club before the field is trimmed to the top 30 players and ties with the golf transitioning to Augusta National Golf Club.

After the first two rounds, players who make the cut will get to experience a practice round at Augusta National on Friday before competition resumes for the final round Saturday.

Not only are many of the top names ready to contend for one of the grandest prizes in the women's amateur game, those who have already have claimed the title are seeking further glory. Three past champions are expected to tee it up this week, including reigning champion and world No. 1 Lottie Woad.

The Englishwoman made birdie on three of her final four holes to claim the 2024 championship and has not stopped since. She aims to become the first multiple-time winner of the event and the first to successfully defend this week at Augusta National Golf Club.

Let's take a look at what else you need to know ahead of the ANWA.

2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Wednesday, April 2

Champions Retreat Golf Club

Start time: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

TV: 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Streaming: 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Fubo

Round 2 -- Thursday, April 3

Champions Retreat Golf Club

Start time: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

TV: 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Streaming: 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Fubo

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 5

Augusta National Golf Club

Start time: 7:40 a.m. [Tee times]

TV: 12-3 p.m. on NBC

Streaming: 12-3 p.m. on Fubo

2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur field, format

Format

An international field of 72 amateurs will compete in 36 holes of stroke play at Champions Retreat Golf Club before the action moves to Augusta National Golf Club where the top 30 players and ties will play their final 18 holes. In the event of a tie after 54 holes, the champion will be crowned via a sudden-death playoff. Two of the last four editions of the championship have required extra holes.

Notable players in the field

Lottie Woad* (England) -- No. 1 in World Amateur Golf Rankings

Jasmine Koo (United States) -- No. 2

Mirabel Ting (United States) -- No. 3

Rianne Malixi (Philippines) -- No. 4

Asterisk Talley (United States) -- No. 14

Anna Davis* (United States) -- No. 17

Bailey Shoemaker (United States) -- No. 45

Tsubasa Kajitani* (Japan) -- n/a

Check out the complete 2025 ANWA field.

* past champion

Past champions