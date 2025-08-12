The 2025 FedEx Cup playoff heads to its second leg on Thursday with the 2025 BMW Championship from Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland. The usual suspects in Scottie Scheffler (+220) and Rory McIlroy (+800) top the BMW Championship 2025 odds board, despite others having more success at this event. Patrick Cantlay could be a popular golf longshot after winning when Caves Valley last hosted in 2021 -- which was his second victory at this event. Also, Keegan Bradley is also a two-time winner, including the reigning champion, as the Ryder Cup captain's finish could be part of a BMW Championship parlay.

Justin Rose is a two-time runner-up at this tournament, and his victory last week will make him a popular target in PGA props. The Englishman is at +550 to notch a top-5 finish at Caves Valley and is at +4000 to win in back-to-back weeks. You can choose from hundreds of golf props this week to build PGA Tour bets and earn some potentially massive payouts. Before making any 2025 BMW Championship picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out over $1 million on a $10 bet.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800), as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win.

Then, in May on the Early Wedge show, he nailed Ben Griffin (+4500) to top the leaderboard with Scheffler excluded at the Charles Schwab Classic. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the BMW Championship 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a nine-leg golf parlay that pays out over $1 million for a $10 bettor. New users can check out the latest BetMGM promo code, Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, and bet365 bonus code to get in the action. Then you can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2025 BMW Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the BMW Championship 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's nine-leg PGA Tour parlay is Brian Harman to notch a top 20 for a +140 payout. "With two top-10s in his last four tournaments, the lefty has no reason to sweat about a trip to East Lake next week. He's 18th in the FedExCup Standings and should want to make sure his game is in prime shape to compete next week in his native Georgia," Cohen told SportsLine.

The 2023 British Open champion has top 25s in each of his last three starts at elevated events, including this year's Open Championship, so he's shown he can contend against the best of fields. Harman also has length off the tee that few others can match as he had a 428-foot drive earlier this season that ranks as the sixth-longest on tour in 2025. That will come in handy at Caves Valley, which is the second-longest course on the PGA Tour season. Long hitters have historically done very well at this course, so you can see why Cohen is high on Harman to have a solid finish. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here and get $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets instantly following your first wager of $5 or more from DraftKings.

Cohen is also backing Chris Gotterup to finish in the top 10, a prop that returns +240. In addition to having a strong driver, iron play is also essential this week. That makes the strokes gained: tee-to-green metric so important, and that happens to be Gotterup's strength. The 26-year-old, who was born in Maryland, ranks among the top 20% on tour in SG: tee-to-green, in addition to top 10 rankings in both driving distance and SG: off-the-tee. Additionally, one of the best course comparisons to Caves Valley is The Renaissance Club, which hosts the Scottish Open, and Gotterup picked up his second PGA Tour victory in Scotland just last month.

"After three consecutive top-10 finishes including a breakthrough win at the Scottish Open, Gotterup flailed to a T54 last week," Cohen said. "But with a consistent all-around game, he should thrive in this birdie fest. Sitting at 26th in the FedExCup Standings, he has little room for error this week. If he can get to the upper-teens under par, that should secure him a top-10 finish and a place in Atlanta next week." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made seven other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 BMW Championship parlay that pays over $1 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the 2025 BMW Championship, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's weekly $1 million PGA Tour parlay and picks for the BMW Championship, all from the golf expert who has called eight outright winners since 2023, and find out.