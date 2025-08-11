The second leg of the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs begins on Thursday, when Caves Valley Golf Club hosts the 2025 BMW Championship. The top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings advanced after the first round last week, which was won by Justin Rose over J.J. Spaun in a playoff. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished tied for third with Tommy Fleetwood, who held the lead heading into the final round. Scheffler is the +230 favorite (risk $100 to win $230) in the 2025 BMW Championship odds, while Rory McIlroy is +700 as he makes his return after sitting out last week.

This event was last held at Caves Valley in 2021, when Patrick Cantlay won in a playoff. Cantlay (22-1) is a two-time BMW Championship winner, so should you back him with your 2025 BMW Championship bets? Before locking in any 2025 BMW Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Now that the 2025 BMW Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 BMW Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 BMW Championship: Tommy Fleetwood, who is listed third in the odds, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Fleetwood let another 54-hole lead slip away in the first round of the playoffs, as his two-shot lead on the back nine dissipated down the stretch. He has 29 top-five finishes on the PGA Tour, but he has yet to win an event.

The 34-year-old has five top-10 finishes this season, including the sixth runner-up of his career at the Travelers Championship. He also has a pair of runner-up finishes at major championships, and he has won seven times on the DP World Tour. However, he is dealing with a severe mental hurdle at this point, so the model is fading him this week.

Another one of the model's surprising BMW Championship picks: J.J. Spaun makes a strong run, despite being a +3000 longshot. Spaun went three playoff holes with Rose on Sunday before Rose finally sealed his victory. It was another impressive showing for Spaun though, as he continues to make unexpected noise this season.

Spaun has six top-10 finishes and won the first major championship of his career at the U.S. Open. He also finished second in The Players Championship and T2 at the Cognizant Classic. Spaun ranks seventh on the PGA TOUR in total strokes gained and sixth in strokes gained approaching the green, making him a longshot to target at Caves Valley. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 BMW Championship picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title.

2025 BMW Championship odds, favorites

2025 BMW Championship odds, favorites

2025 BMW Championship odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +230

Rory McIlroy +700

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Justin Thomas +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2500

Cameron Young +3000

J.J. Spaun +3000

Collin Morikawa +3300

Russell Henley +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Keegan Bradley +4000

Ben Griffin +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Justin Rose +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Sungjae Im +5000

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6000

Harris English +6000

Harry Hall +6500

Taylor Pendrith +7000

Si Woo Kim +7500

Andrew Novak +7500

Jason Day +7500

Denny McCarthy +8000

Daniel Berger +10000

Brian Harman +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Lucas Glover +12500

Bud Cauley +12500

Sam Stevens +12500

Thomas Detry +12500

Ryan Fox +12500

Ryan Gerard +15000

Jacob Bridgeman +15000