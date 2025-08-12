The FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week with the 2025 BMW Championship as the second leg of the three-weekend-long postseason tournament. Justin Rose won last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship despite +10000 odds and being one of the longest longshots in the field. Could Rose produce a massive payday again for anyone using him on online sports betting sites when making 2025 BMW Championship bets? Only 50 golfers remain in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, meaning it's down to the very best in the world. Scottie Scheffler is the +230 favorite, followed by Rory McIlroy (+700) in the latest 2025 BMW Championship odds.

Ludvig Aberg (25-1)

Ludvig Aberg (25-1)

The 25-year-old finished T-9 last week to snap a streak of some underwhelming golf for the young phenom. It was only his second top-10 result over his last 10 tournaments, but also his second top-10 finish over the last three events. Aberg won the 2023 RSM Classic in just his 15th career PGA Tour event, and he finished second in the 2024 Masters in his first career major. Aberg can create some separation for himself off the tee, ranking 10th in strokes gained: off the tee, and in the top 25 in total driving and driving distance on the PGA Tour this year.

J.J. Spaun (30-1)

J.J. Spaun (30-1)

Losing any playoff is a heartbreaker, but doing so after three playoff holes and a potential $3.6 million payout can be especially challenging. But Spaun's $2.16 million for second place isn't bad for a weekend of work either, and the model expects him to be a presence toward the top of the leaderboard yet again at the 2025 BMW Championship. The 34-year-old won his first career major this year, winning the U.S. Open at +12500 odds as one of the longest longshots to ever win a major. Despite being at significantly lower odds than his U.S. Open victory, the model still projects value in Spaun this weekend. He's third in the FedEx Cup standings and ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this year.

Ben Griffin (40-1)

Ben Griffin (40-1)

The 29-year-old has been a boom-or-bust golfer the majority of the PGA Tour season, and that's the type of upside you want when seeking a longshot winner. Griffin has two victories this year, most recently winning the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 25, and he finished second a week later at The Memorial Tournament. He finished T-9 last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after finishing T-11 at the Wyndham Championship, following missing the cut at his prior two tournaments. He's finished fourth or better in five tournaments this year and is 11th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained.

