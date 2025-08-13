A sixth-place finish last week earned Rickie Fowler a spot in the 2025 BMW Championship field, which consists of the top 50 golfers in FedEx Cup standings. Fowler has just one tour victory over the last six years, so 2025 BMW Championship props related to his finish figure are expected to garner more interest than making PGA bets on him being the outright winner. According to the latest 2025 BMW Championship odds, Fowler is +100 to record a top-20 finish at Caves Valley Golf Club, which will host the BMW Championship beginning on Thursday.

Outside of Fowler, the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay, who is a two-time winner of this tournament, all have BMW Championship props related to their finish, score, round results, and more. SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen has identified Taylor Pendrith's finish as one of the top PGA props after a pair of top-15s in his prior two starts at this event, as Cohen has the Ontario-born golfer hitting the Top Canadian bet at +180 odds. Before locking in any other 2025 BMW Championship bets, you'll want to see what prop bets Cohen is targeting leading into the tournament. Bet on the BMW Championship at DraftKings, where you can get $200 in bonus bets instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Cohen, the host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube, correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin (+4500 w/o Scheffler) to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, as well as four winners last season. including Aaron Rai at this event (+3300 odds).

Anyone who has used the latest sportsbook promos to follow his sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers new users up to $1,000 in FanCash. Claim that offer here:

Best prop bets for the 2025 BMW Championship:



Top Canadian: Taylor Pendrith (+180) - DraftKings



Top-10 Finish (Incl. Ties): Harry Hall (+250) - bet365



Cameron Young, J.J. Spaun & Sam Burns all to Finish in the Top 20 (Incl. Ties) (+410) - FanDuel Tourney Specials



Top Canadian: Taylor Pendrith (+180)

Sitting at 35th in the current FedExCup Standings, Pendrith has some work to do to make the TOUR Championship at East Lake. Meanwhile, fellow Canadians Corey Conners and Nick Taylor are comfortably in next week's field, barring very poor results at Caves Valley. In two BMW Championship starts, Pendrith has finished T8 and T13, so he's shown a knack for this tournament. His putter has been positive in 6 of his last 7 events compared to the field, and similarly, his driver has been a highlight. If his irons cooperate, a top-10 ceiling is in play for Pendrith, while I see Conners and Taylor finishing between 15th and 25th at best. With two top-5s and four top-10s this season, the 34-year-old Canadian needs his best form to be on display at the right time this week. Pendrith gives us some value with this prop at plus-money at DraftKings, where new users can bet $5 and get $200 instantly, as well as $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket via this DraftKings promo code:

Top-10 Finish (Incl. Ties): Harry Hall (+250)

He's the best putter on the PGA Tour this season and needs a huge week to advance to East Lake. Sitting at 45th in the standings, the Englishman needs at least a top 5 result, if not better, to make it to next week. But considering that the 2021 BMW Championship held here was won by Patrick Cantlay, who gained more than 14 shots with the flat stick, that should play into Hall's success. Surprisingly, he only has four top-10s this season, but he'll need to be extra aggressive in order to go low this week. Expect the 28-year-old to have plenty of birdie opportunities and make a run at advancing to East Lake with a successful event. bet365 offers new users the chance to bet $5 and get $150 instantly via this bet365 bonus code:

Cameron Young, J.J. Spaun & Sam Burns all to Finish in the Top 20 (Incl. Ties) (+410)

With a win and four top-5s in his last seven tournaments, Young has peaked at the right time. He's also a top-10 putter on Tour and should thrive where putting play is likely to be paramount. Spaun has nine top-20s in 21 events ,including a win at the U.S. Open and three second-place finishes, including last week. He gained more than 13 strokes tee to green in Memphis, and if he can putt a bit better, watch out (in the non-Scheffler market). Burns is also an elite putter, who finished in 8th place at Caves Valley in 2021. Surprisingly, he was one of the few top-10 finishers that year to not finish in the top-10 with his putter. While the American hasn't been sharp of late, a return to form at a putters paradise this week should be considered. I found this top-20 combo prop in the Tourney Specials section at FanDuel Sportsbook, which is offering new users the chance to bet $5 and get $300 if their first bet wins with the latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo code:

More 2025 BMW Championship picks

You've seen Cohen's top props for this week's event. Now, see the BMW Championship leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Tommy Fleetwood. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including the 2025 Open Championship, the last four Masters, the past two PGA Championships, and three majors in 2024 and 2025.