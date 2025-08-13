With just two weeks left in the 2025 PGA Tour season, the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs will bring 49 of the top 50 players to Caves Valley just outside Baltimore for the 2025 BMW Championship. Sepp Straka, ranked No. 5 in the FedEx Cup standings, is the lone exception as he was forced to withdraw Monday due to a private family matter with the hopes of returning for the Tour Championship next week.

Rory McIlroy, ranked No. 2, is making his playoff debut after skipping the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week. He will look to assert himself as the chief threat to Scottie Scheffler's dominance. Scheffler is locked into the No. 1 spot with a $5 million payday that'll come his way after this week -- awarded for being atop the standings going into the Tour Championship -- and advantage that puts him 2,000 points clear of McIlroy. Everyone else is either jockeying for position on that second FedEx Cup payout list or simply battling to make it inside that top 30 and earn a spot in the Tour Championship.

Justin Rose, having won in a playoff over J.J. Spaun last week, removed himself from the top 30 bubble, climbing from 25th to 9th in the standings with his 2,000-point victory. With quadruple points up for grabs again, there's plenty of opportunity to make up ground with a strong performance at a Caves Valley course that produced low scores the last time the PGA Tour came through in 2021.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele are among those with work to do to make it to East Lake, while Viktor Hovland is just inside that top 30 number and needs a strong week to maintain that spot.

Here's how you can watch all the drama unfold this week in the penultimate event of the 2025 PGA Tour season.

2025 BMW Championship TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 9:21 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 9:21 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 9:00 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:00 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 12-2 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 9:00 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:00 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 12-2 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio