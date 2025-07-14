The 2025 Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, the site of Shane Lowry's triumph in 2019. As has been the case all year, the strong favorites entering the tournament are Scottie Scheffler (9/2) and Rory McIlroy (7-1). This ater McIlroy's runner-up performance at the Scottish Open closed the gap on the odds sheet to Scheffler, who finished T8 but was six shots back of eventual winner Chris Gotterup (90-1).

Scheffler is seeking his first Open Championship win after registering his best finish in the Open last year with a T7. McIlroy is pursuing his second win at The Open, and he has plenty of motivation with the major being back in his home of Northern Ireland, where he would desperately love to bring home his sixth major championship. It would be quite a capper on a season that included his first Masters, clinching the career grand slam just three months ago.

Behind those two is Jon Rahm (12-1), whose terrific record on links courses and in The Open have oddsmakers bullish on his ability to contend. Rahm is still searching for his first Claret Jug, but his inspired play this season suggests it might be around the corner.

There's a significant gap between that top three and the rest of the field as Bryson DeChambeau (20-1) comes in fourth due to his recent struggles at The Open. In seven playings at the major, he has three missed cuts and three more finishes T33 or worse.

Reigning champion at The Open, Xander Schauffele (25-1), is next on the board, but his struggles this season have him as a longer shot to repeat. Lowry (30-1) will be hoping to recapture the magic of 2019, while other recent Open champions like Collin Morikawa (30-1), Jordan Spieth (55-1), Cameron Smith (110-1) and Brian Harman (120-1) will have designs on adding a second Claret Jug to their collection.

Below you can find the complete list of tournament winner odds for the 2025 Open Championship.

2025 Open Championship odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook