The 2025 Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, the site of Shane Lowry's triumph in 2019. As has been the case all year, the strong favorites entering the tournament are Scottie Scheffler (9/2) and Rory McIlroy (7-1). This after McIlroy's runner-up performance at the Scottish Open closed the gap on the odds sheet to Scheffler, who finished T8 but was six shots back of eventual winner Chris Gotterup (90-1).

Scheffler is seeking his first Open Championship win after registering his best finish in the Open last year with a T7. McIlroy is pursuing his second win at The Open, and he has plenty of motivation with the major being back in his home of Northern Ireland, where he would desperately love to bring home his sixth major championship. It would be quite a capper on a season that included his first Masters, clinching the career grand slam just three months ago.

Behind those two is Jon Rahm (12-1), whose terrific record on links courses and in The Open have oddsmakers bullish on his ability to contend. Rahm is still searching for his first Claret Jug, but his inspired play this season suggests it might be around the corner.

There's a significant gap between that top three and the rest of the field as Bryson DeChambeau (20-1) comes in fourth due to his recent struggles at The Open. In seven playings at the major, he has three missed cuts and three more finishes T33 or worse.

Reigning champion at The Open, Xander Schauffele (25-1), is next on the board, but his struggles this season have him as a longer shot to repeat. Lowry (30-1) will be hoping to recapture the magic of 2019, while other recent Open champions like Collin Morikawa (30-1), Jordan Spieth (55-1), Cameron Smith (110-1) and Brian Harman (120-1) will have designs on adding a second Claret Jug to their collection.

Below you can find the complete list of tournament winner odds for the 2025 Open Championship. Check out a full slate of expert picks and predictions for The Open from our CBS Sports staff along with the short-hand list of the nine golfers truly in contention to bring home the Claret Jug on Sunday

2025 Open Championship odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (9/2)

Rory McIlroy (7-1)

Jon Rahm (12-1)

Bryson DeChambeau (20-1)

Xander Schauffele (25-1)

Ludvig Åberg (28-1)

Tommy Fleetwood (28-1)

Tyrrell Hatton (30-1)

Shane Lowry (30-1)

Viktor Hovland (30-1)

Collin Morikawa (30-1)

Robert MacIntyre (35-1)

Sepp Straka (50-1)

Joaquin Niemann (50-1)

Justin Thomas (50-1)

Brooks Koepka (55-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick (55-1)

Jordan Spieth (55-1)

Patrick Cantlay (55-1)

Russell Henley (65-1)

Justin Rose (75-1)

Corey Conners (75-1)

Cameron Young (80-1)

Hideki Matsuyama (80-1)

Sam Burns (80-1)

Patrick Reed (80-1)

Adam Scott (80-1)

Ryan Fox (90-1)

Ben Griffin (90-1)

Jason Day (90-1)

Chris Gotterup (90-1)

Keegan Bradley (100-1)

Min Woo Lee (110-1)

Cameron Smith (110-1)

Si Woo Kim (110-1)

Harry Hall (110-1)

Harris English (110-1)

J.J. Spaun (120-1)

Brian Harman (120-1)

Aaron Rai (120-1)

Tony Finau (130-1)

Wyndham Clark (130-1)

Maverick McNealy (130-1)

Daniel Berger (130-1)

Tom McKibbin (150-1)

Tom Kim (150-1)

Taylor Pendrith (150-1)

Bud Cauley (150-1)

Dean Burmester (170-1)

Akshay Bhatia (170-1)

Rickie Fowler (170-1)

Sungjae Im (170-1)

Carlos Ortiz (170-1)

Louis Oosthuizen (170-1)

Rasmus Højgaard (170-1)

Nicolai Højgaard (170-1)

Sergio Garcia (170-1)

Max Greyserman (170-1)

Nick Taylor (170-1)

Michael Kim (170-1)

Dustin Johnson (180-1)

Marco Penge (180-1)

Thriston Lawrence (200-1)

Thomas Detry (200-1)

Lucas Herbert (200-1)

Byeong Hun An (200-1)

Matt Wallace (200-1)

Kevin Yu (200-1)

Thorbjorn Olesen (200-1)

Jordan Smith (200-1)

Andrew Novak (200-1)

Aldrich Potgieter (200-1)

Davis Thompson (250-1)

Denny McCarthy (250-1)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (250-1)

Chris Kirk (250-1)

Niklas Norgaard (250-1)

Lucas Glover (250-1)

J.T. Poston (250-1)

Marc Leishman (300-1)

Daniel Brown (300-1)

Padraig Harrington (300-1)

Matthew Jordan (350-1)

Matthias Schmid (350-1)

Nico Echavarria (350-1)

Sahith Theegala (400-1)

Kristoffer Reitan (400-1)

Martin Couvra (400-1)

Laurie Canter (400-1)

Matteo Manassero (400-1)

Stephan Jaeger (400-1)

Tom Hoge (400-1)

Jesper Svensson (400-1)

Jhonattan Vegas (400-1)

Mackenzie Hughes (400-1)

Phil Mickelson (400-1)

Brian Campbell (400-1)

Lee Westwood (500-1)

Antoine Rozner (500-1)

Haotong Li (500-1)

Matt McCarty (500-1)

Matthieu Pavon (600-1)

Daniel Hillier (600-1)

Zach Johnson (600-1)

Adrien Saddier (600-1)

Jason Kokrak (700-1)

Stewart Cink (700-1)

John Catlin (700-1)

Henrik Stenson (700-1)

Shaun Norris (700-1)

Takumi Kanaya (700-1)

Julien Guerrier (700-1)

John Parry (700-1)

Romain Langasque (800-1)

Francesco Molinari (800-1)

Rikyua Hoshino (800-1)

Oliver Lindell (900-1)

Nathan Kimsey (1000-1)

Jacob Skov Olesen (1000-1)

Guido Migliozzi (1000-1)

Sebastian Soderberg (1000-1)

Daniel van Tonder (1000-1)

Ethan Fang (1000-1)

Sadom Kaewkanjana (1000-1)

Justin Suh (1500-1)

Paul Waring (1500-1)

Elvis Smylie (1500-1)

Curtis Luck (1500-1)

Justin Walters (2000-1)

Filip Jakubcik (2000-1)

Daniel Young (2500-1)

Justin Hastings (2500-1)

Angel Hidalgo (2500-1)

Younghan Song (2500-1)

Ryggs Johnston (2500-1)

Connor Graham (2500-1)

John Axelson (2500-1)

Mikiya Akutsu (2500-1)

Shugo Imahira (2500-1)

Bryan Newman (2500-1)

Cameron Adam (2500-1)

Darren Fichardt (2500-1)

Dylan Naidoo (2500-1)

George Bloor (2500-1)

K.J. Choi (2500-1)

Richard Teder (2500-1)

Riki Kawamoto (2500-1)

Ryan Peake (2500-1)

Sebastian Cave (2500-1)

Darren Clarke (2500-1)

Justin Leonard (2500-1)

Sampson Zheng (5000-1)

Curtis Knipes (5000-1)

Jesper Sandborg (5000-1)

Frazer Jones (5000-1)

O.J. Farrell (5000-1)

