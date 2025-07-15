The 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland will present one final major championship test this season as the world's best golfers chase after one of the most coveted prizes in golf: the Claret Jug. Along with golf's oldest major trophy and the title of Champion Golfer of the Year, players will be vying for their portion of a $17 million purse.

The R&A announced The Open will carry the same prize pool as 2024's record-setting purse with the winner taking home a $3.1 million check like Xander Schauffele did last year. That is a handsome payday, but not one all that uncommon at this time in professional golf.

The Open Championship is the ultimate example of how prize money doesn't determine the importance of an event, as the total purse is less than the other three majors and even a PGA Tour signature event -- the winner's cut being the same amount. However, no one would confuse a signature event as being as important as The Open, and while the R&A has upped its payouts amid golf's purse arm's race, it has not chased being the ultimate pay day.

The chance to etch one's name in golf history is what makes The Open of the most important and special events in the sport. Certainly those in the United Kingdom would argue it's the most important. Still, a $3.1 million payday doesn't hurt for the winner, and the top three finishers each receiving over $1 million is not too shabby, either.

Let's take a look at everything that's on the line -- from a monetary standpoint -- at The Open Championship this week.

2025 Open Championship purse, payouts

Total purse: $17 million

1st: $3,100,000

2nd: $1,759,000

3rd: $1,128,000

4th: $876,000

5th: $705,000

6th: $611,000

7th: $525,000

8th: $442,500

9th: $388,000

10th: $350,600

11th: $319,200

12th: $282,800

13th: $266,000

14th: $249,000

15th: $231,000

16th: $212,700

17th: $202,400

18th: $193,000

19th: $184,900

20th: $176,200

21st: $168,000

22nd: $159,600

23rd: $151,000

24th: $142,600

25th: $137,800

26th: $131,800

27th: $127,000

28th: $122,600

29th: $117,300

30th: $111,200

31st: $107,600

32nd: $102,100

33rd: $98,500

34th: $95,700

35th: $92,400

36th: $88,700

37th: $84,600

38th: $80,300

39th: $77,400

40th: $74,900

41st: $71,800

42nd: $68,300

43rd: $65,200

44th: $61,500

45th: $58,000

46th: $55,000

47th: $52,800

48th: $50,700

49th: $48,400

50th: $47,200

51st: $46,200

52nd: $45,400

53rd: $44,700

54th: $44,000

55th: $43,300

56th: $42,700

57th: $42,300

58th: $42,000

59th: $41,700

60th: $41,400

61st: $41,200

62nd: $41,000

63rd: $40,800

64th: $40,600

65th: $40,300

66th: $40,000

67th: $39,700

68th: $39,400

69th: $39,100

70th: $38,900

If more than 70 professionals make the cut, additional prize money will be added. Payouts will decrease by $125 per place above 70, with a minimum of $37,650.