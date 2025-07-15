2025 British Open purse, prize money: Payouts for every golfer from the $17 million purse at Royal Portrush
The 153rd Open Championship will pay out $17 million to the field
The 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland will present one final major championship test this season as the world's best golfers chase after one of the most coveted prizes in golf: the Claret Jug. Along with golf's oldest major trophy and the title of Champion Golfer of the Year, players will be vying for their portion of a $17 million purse.
The R&A announced The Open will carry the same prize pool as 2024's record-setting purse with the winner taking home a $3.1 million check like Xander Schauffele did last year. That is a handsome payday, but not one all that uncommon at this time in professional golf.
The Open Championship is the ultimate example of how prize money doesn't determine the importance of an event, as the total purse is less than the other three majors and even a PGA Tour signature event -- the winner's cut being the same amount. However, no one would confuse a signature event as being as important as The Open, and while the R&A has upped its payouts amid golf's purse arm's race, it has not chased being the ultimate pay day.
The chance to etch one's name in golf history is what makes The Open of the most important and special events in the sport. Certainly those in the United Kingdom would argue it's the most important. Still, a $3.1 million payday doesn't hurt for the winner, and the top three finishers each receiving over $1 million is not too shabby, either.
Let's take a look at everything that's on the line -- from a monetary standpoint -- at The Open Championship this week.
2025 Open Championship purse, payouts
Total purse: $17 million
1st: $3,100,000
2nd: $1,759,000
3rd: $1,128,000
4th: $876,000
5th: $705,000
6th: $611,000
7th: $525,000
8th: $442,500
9th: $388,000
10th: $350,600
11th: $319,200
12th: $282,800
13th: $266,000
14th: $249,000
15th: $231,000
16th: $212,700
17th: $202,400
18th: $193,000
19th: $184,900
20th: $176,200
21st: $168,000
22nd: $159,600
23rd: $151,000
24th: $142,600
25th: $137,800
26th: $131,800
27th: $127,000
28th: $122,600
29th: $117,300
30th: $111,200
31st: $107,600
32nd: $102,100
33rd: $98,500
34th: $95,700
35th: $92,400
36th: $88,700
37th: $84,600
38th: $80,300
39th: $77,400
40th: $74,900
41st: $71,800
42nd: $68,300
43rd: $65,200
44th: $61,500
45th: $58,000
46th: $55,000
47th: $52,800
48th: $50,700
49th: $48,400
50th: $47,200
51st: $46,200
52nd: $45,400
53rd: $44,700
54th: $44,000
55th: $43,300
56th: $42,700
57th: $42,300
58th: $42,000
59th: $41,700
60th: $41,400
61st: $41,200
62nd: $41,000
63rd: $40,800
64th: $40,600
65th: $40,300
66th: $40,000
67th: $39,700
68th: $39,400
69th: $39,100
70th: $38,900
If more than 70 professionals make the cut, additional prize money will be added. Payouts will decrease by $125 per place above 70, with a minimum of $37,650.