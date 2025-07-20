The final major championship test this season concluded Sunday the world's best golfers ended their chase for one of the most coveted prizes in golf: the Claret Jug. Along with golf's oldest major trophy and the title of Champion Golfer of the Year, players were vying for their portion of a $17 million purse at the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

The R&A announced The Open is carrying the same prize pool as 2024's record-setting purse with the winner taking home a $3.1 million check like Xander Schauffele did last year. That is a handsome payday but not one all that uncommon at this time in professional golf. Scottie Scheffler was able to bring that home with a historic, dominant victory that resulted in him capturing the third leg of his career grand slam chase.

The Open Championship is the paradigm of prize money not determining the importance of an event, as the total purse is less than the other three majors and even a PGA Tour signature event -- the winner's cut being the same amount. However, no one would confuse a signature event as being as important as The Open, and while the R&A has upped its payouts amid golf's purse arm's race, it has not chased being the sport's ultimately payday.

The chance to etch one's name in golf history is what makes The Open one of the most important and special events in the sport. Certainly those in the United Kingdom would argue it's the most important. Still, a $3.1 million payday doesn't hurt for the winner, and the top three finishers each receiving over $1 million is not too shabby, either.

Let's take a look at everything that was on the line -- from a monetary standpoint -- at The Open Championship on Sunday.

2025 Open Championship purse, payouts

Total purse: $17 million

1st: $3,100,000 -- Scottie Scheffler

2nd: $1,759,000 -- Harris English

3rd: $1,128,000 -- Chris Gotterup

4th: $876,000 -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li, Wyndham Clark ($730,667)

5th: $705,000

6th: $611,000

7th: $525,000 -- Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Xander Schauffele ($451,833)

8th: $442,500

9th: $388,000

10th: $350,600 -- Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau ($304,650)

11th: $319,200

12th: $282,800

13th: $266,000

14th: $249,000 -- Rickie Fowler, Nicolai Højgaard ($240,000)

15th: $231,000

16th: $212,700 -- Jesper Svensson, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, John Parry, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard, Tyrrell Hatton ($185,257)

17th: $202,400

18th: $193,000

19th: $184,900

20th: $176,200

21st: $168,000

22nd: $159,600

23rd: $151,000 -- Maverick McNealy, J.J. Spaun, Lucas Glover, Dustin Johnson, Ludvig Åberg ($138,040)

24th: $142,600

25th: $137,800

26th: $131,800

27th: $127,000

28th: $122,600 -- Harry Hall, Oliver Lindell ($119,950)

29th: $117,300

30th: $111,200 -- Daniel Berger, Akshay Bhatia, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Reitan ($104,850)

31st: $107,600

32nd: $102,100

33rd: $98,500

34th: $95,700 -- Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Westwood ($86,517)

35th: $92,400

36th: $88,700

37th: $84,600

38th: $80,300

39th: $77,400

40th: $74,900 -- Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Jason Kokrak, Takumi Kanaya, Nathan Kimsey ($68,340)

41st: $71,800

42nd: $68,300

43rd: $65,200

44th: $61,500

45th: $58,000 -- Matthew Jordan, Thomas Detry, Henrick Stenson, Jordan Smith, Sam Burns, Thriston Lawrence, Matt Wallace ($51,186)

46th: $55,000

47th: $52,800

48th: $50,700

49th: $48,400

50th: $47,200

51st: $46,200

52nd: $45,400 -- Adrien Saddier, Sepp Straka, Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im ($44,350)

53rd: $44,700

54th: $44,000

55th: $43,300

56th: $42,700 -- Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas, Tony Finau ($42,333)

57th: $42,300

58th: $42,000

59th: $41,700 -- Antoine Rozner, Justin Leonard ($41,550)

60th: $41,400

61st: $41,200 -- Dean Burmester, Romain Langasque ($41,100)

62nd: $41,000

63rd: $40,800 -- Riki Kawamoto, Andrew Novak, Viktor Hovland, Ryggs Johnston, Francesco Molindari ($40,280)

64th: $40,600

65th: $40,300

66th: $40,000

67th: $39,700

68th: $39,400 -- Jacob Skov Olesen

69th: $39,100 -- Matti Schmid

70th: $38,900 -- Sebastian Soderberg

If more than 70 professionals made the cut, additional prize money would have been added. Payouts would decrease by $125 per place above 70 with a minimum of $37,650.