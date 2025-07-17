Royal Portrush showed its teeth on Thursday as the 2025 Open Championship field got the full links golf experience. The weather shifted and changed throughout the first round to create challenging scoring conditions, and some handled it better than the rest as the first 18 holes concluded in Northern Ireland.

Ultimately, five players were able to get into the clubhouse with a share of the 18-hole lead at 4 under: Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Haotong Li, Jacob Skov Olesen and Harris English all sht 67s for the low rounds of the day. Bezuidenhout (3:36 a.m. ET) and English (5:20 a.m.) will tee off in the morning, while Olesen (7:09 a.m.), Fitzpatrick (9:26 a.m.) and Li (9:42 a.m.) will all be part of the afternoon wave in Portrush.

The headliner of the chase group is Scottie Scheffler, as the world No. 1 shot a 68 to sit one back of the lead. He will be among the last to go out on Friday as his group with Shane Lowry (-1) and Collin Morikawa (+3) will tee off at 10:10 a.m. Also in that group at 3 under is Tyrrell Hatton, who will begin his second round at 4:36 a.m., while Jon Rahm is just three back of the lead and goes off at 9:59 a.m. alongside Xander Schauffele (E) and J.J. Spaun (+2).

There will also be some stars further down the leaderboard battling to make the weekend and hoping for a low round to vault from flirting with the cut line into contention. Rory McIlroy (-1) had a rollercoaster first round, but got it to red figures by the end, and he will go back out with Tommy Fleetwood (+2) and Justin Thomas (+1) at 5:09 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau (+7) got off to a disastrous start with a 78 and will need to put together a special round Friday when he tees off at 4:47 a.m. if he's going to avoid a second straight missed cut at The Open.

Below you can find the complete slate of tee times for Friday's second round as the 153rd Open Championship begins play at Royal Portrush. Don't forget to check out our 2025 Open TV schedule and coverage guide to ensure you catch all of the action each day no matter whether you're watching from home, work or on the go.

All times Eastern

2025 Open Championship tee times, Friday pairings

1:35 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman

1:46 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)

1:57 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown

2:08 a.m. — Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)

2:19 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia

2:30 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace

2:41 a.m. — Davis Thomopson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino

2:52 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)

3:03 a.m. — Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry

3:14 a.m. — Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo

3:25 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

3:36 a.m. — Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Lagasque

3:47 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall

4:03 a.m. — Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

4:14 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz

4:25 a.m. — Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann

4:36 a.m. — Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee

4:47 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

4:58 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

5:09 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

5:20 a.m. — Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau

5:31 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim

5:42 a.m. — Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)

5:53 a.m. — Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)

6:04 a.m — Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes

6:15 a.m. — Younghan Song, George Bloor, O.J. Farrell

6:26 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin

6:47 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi

6:58 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)

7:09 a.m. — Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen

7:20 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake

7:31 a.m. — Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard

7:42 a.m. — Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

7:53 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

8:04 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu

8:15 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood

8:26 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes

8:37 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)

8:48 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg

9:04 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier

9:15 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)

9:26 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:37 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

9:48 a.m. — Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka

9:59 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

10:10 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

10:21 a.m. — Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

10:32 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed

10:43 a.m. — Matti Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)

10:54 a.m. — Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen

11:05 a.m. — Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg

11:16 a.m. — YSadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng