2025 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings in Round 4 on Sunday at Royal Portrush
Here's when Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the field chasing him will tee off in the final round
The final round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush will feature Scottie Scheffler trying to convert a four-shot lead into his first Claret Jug and fourth career major title. Scheffler put distance between himself and the field with a Saturday 67 to reach 14 under, four clear of Haotong Li (-10) in second.
Scheffler and Li will go off in the final game on Sunday afternoon in Northern Ireland with a 9:30 a.m. ET tee time beginning the leaders' time on the course. Topping the chasers behind the final pairing will be Rory McIlroy (-8), whose scintillating 66 moved him into the top 5 and the penultimate group alongside Matt Fitzpatrick (-9), teeing off at 9:20 a.m. A massive crowd will be right by his side attempting to push McIlroy toward an unbelievable comeback win.
Chris Gotterup (-8) and Harris English (-8) have the unenviable task of being the opening act for McIlroy's group; they'll go off at 9:10 a.m. and try to conjure up something special to apply a little pressure to Scheffler.
For those looking to enjoy some early morning golf, Jon Rahm (-2) and Akshay Bhatia (-2) tee off at 6:10 a.m. as they look to find their way into a top 20 position with Bryson DeChambeau (-2) and Nathan Kimsey (-2) together for the second straight day as DeChambeau has shaken off an opening 78 to play the last two days in 9 under. Tommy Fleetwood (-3) and Justin Thomas (-3) at 6:50 a.m. will be a fun early group to follow as well, but it's all setting the table for the afternoon when Scheffler looks to take another step towards golf immortality.
Let's take a look at the full slate of tee times and pairings for the final round as the Claret Jug comes into focus.
2025 Open Championship Round 4 tee times, pairings
3:30 a.m. — Matti Schmid, Riki Kawamoto
3:40 a.m. — Dean Burmester, Phil Mickelson
3:50 a.m. — Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Novak
4:00 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Jacob Skov Olesen
4:10 a.m. — Antoine Rozner, Viktor Hovland
4:20 a.m. — Adrien Saddier, Ryggs Johnston
4:30 a.m. — Romain Langasque, Jordan Spieth
4:40 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Matthew Jordan
4:55 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Justin Leonard
5:05 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka
5:15 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Jason Kokrak
5:25 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas
5:35 a.m. —Maverick McNealy, Henrik Stenson
5:45 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Jordan Smith
5:55 a.m. — Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler
6:10 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Jon Rahm
6:20 a.m. — Jesper Svensson, Thriston Lawrence
6:30 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Nathan Kimsey
6:40 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau
6:50 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
7:00 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, John Parry
7:10 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
7:25 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Lucas Glover
7:35 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Dustin Johnson
7:45 a.m. — Corey Conners, Lee Westwood
7:55 a.m. — Harry Hall, Justin Rose
8:05 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Kristoffer Reitan
8:15 a.m. — Oliver Lindell, Matt Wallace
8:25 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman
8:40 a.m. — Rasmus Højgaard, Robert MacIntyre
8:50 a.m. — Nicolai Højgaard, Russell Henley
9:00 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton
9:10 a.m. — Harris English, Chris Gotterup
9:20 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick
9:30 a.m. — Haotong Li, Scottie Scheffler