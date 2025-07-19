The final round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush will feature Scottie Scheffler trying to convert a four-shot lead into his first Claret Jug and fourth career major title. Scheffler put distance between himself and the field with a Saturday 67 to reach 14 under, four clear of Haotong Li (-10) in second.

Scheffler and Li will go off in the final game on Sunday afternoon in Northern Ireland with a 9:30 a.m. ET tee time beginning the leaders' time on the course. Topping the chasers behind the final pairing will be Rory McIlroy (-8), whose scintillating 66 moved him into the top 5 and the penultimate group alongside Matt Fitzpatrick (-9), teeing off at 9:20 a.m. A massive crowd will be right by his side attempting to push McIlroy toward an unbelievable comeback win.

Chris Gotterup (-8) and Harris English (-8) have the unenviable task of being the opening act for McIlroy's group; they'll go off at 9:10 a.m. and try to conjure up something special to apply a little pressure to Scheffler.

For those looking to enjoy some early morning golf, Jon Rahm (-2) and Akshay Bhatia (-2) tee off at 6:10 a.m. as they look to find their way into a top 20 position with Bryson DeChambeau (-2) and Nathan Kimsey (-2) together for the second straight day as DeChambeau has shaken off an opening 78 to play the last two days in 9 under. Tommy Fleetwood (-3) and Justin Thomas (-3) at 6:50 a.m. will be a fun early group to follow as well, but it's all setting the table for the afternoon when Scheffler looks to take another step towards golf immortality.

Let's take a look at the full slate of tee times and pairings for the final round as the Claret Jug comes into focus.

2025 Open Championship Round 4 tee times, pairings

3:30 a.m. — Matti Schmid, Riki Kawamoto

3:40 a.m. — Dean Burmester, Phil Mickelson

3:50 a.m. — Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Novak

4:00 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Jacob Skov Olesen

4:10 a.m. — Antoine Rozner, Viktor Hovland

4:20 a.m. — Adrien Saddier, Ryggs Johnston

4:30 a.m. — Romain Langasque, Jordan Spieth

4:40 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Matthew Jordan

4:55 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Justin Leonard

5:05 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka

5:15 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Jason Kokrak

5:25 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas

5:35 a.m. —Maverick McNealy, Henrik Stenson

5:45 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Jordan Smith

5:55 a.m. — Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler

6:10 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Jon Rahm

6:20 a.m. — Jesper Svensson, Thriston Lawrence

6:30 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Nathan Kimsey

6:40 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

6:50 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

7:00 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, John Parry

7:10 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:25 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Lucas Glover

7:35 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Dustin Johnson

7:45 a.m. — Corey Conners, Lee Westwood

7:55 a.m. — Harry Hall, Justin Rose

8:05 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Kristoffer Reitan

8:15 a.m. — Oliver Lindell, Matt Wallace

8:25 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

8:40 a.m. — Rasmus Højgaard, Robert MacIntyre

8:50 a.m. — Nicolai Højgaard, Russell Henley

9:00 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton

9:10 a.m. — Harris English, Chris Gotterup

9:20 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:30 a.m. — Haotong Li, Scottie Scheffler