A thrilling 2025 golf season has reached its final major with The Open Championship entering its 153rd playing this week at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. The oldest golf tournament in the world returns to Portrush for the first time in six years with the Claret Jug set to be awarded on site Sunday for just the third time.

While Xander Schauffele enters as the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year, all eyes will be focused on hometown favorite Rory McIlroy, the No. 2 golfer in the world. Having already won three tournaments this season -- including locking up his first Masters to complete the career grand slam -- it was thought McIlroy would be the clear favorite entering Royal Portrush. Instead, following a brief struggle stretch, McIlroy is second behind Scottie Scheffler on the odds boards.

McIlroy's tremendous play last week at the Scottish Open may have served as the perfect tune up for The Ulsterman, who is hoping to start hot Thursday and put to bed concerns that he may eject early as he did in 2019, the last time The Open was played on his home country's shores. The winner that year was McIlroy's best friend on the PGA Tour, Irishman Shane Lowry. He's also had an up-and-down year but always seems to come alive when placed back in the United Kingdom for a tournament.

Jon Rahm enters as the third overall favorite behind Scheffler and McIlroy. While he has yet to win on LIV Golf, Rahm has found his game after a 2024 to forget. He appears ready to claim a winner's circle and add another feather in his cap with a Claret Jug on his mantle.

While attending The Open Championship is undoubtedly a memorable experience, simply being able to watch golf on one of the game's grandest stages each year is an incredible treat. CBSSports.com is thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of The Open all week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of The Open as possible between now and Sunday. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the final major of 2025.

All times Eastern

2025 Open Championship TV schedule

Round 1 -- Thursday, July 17

Round 1 start time: 1:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

4:58 a.m. -- Schauffele, Spaun, Rahm

5:09 a.m. -- Lowry, Morikawa, Scheffler

9:59 a.m. -- MacIntyre, DeChambeau, Rose

10:10 a.m. -- McIlroy, Thomas, Fleetwood

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)

Round 2 -- Friday, July 18

Round 2 start time: 1:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 4:45 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

4:47 a.m. -- MacIntyre, DeChambeau, Rose

4:58 a.m. -- Spieth, Åberg, Hovland

9:59 a.m. -- Schauffele, Spaun, Rahm

10:10 a.m. -- Lowry, Morikawa, Scheffler



TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 19

Round 3 start time: 5 a.m.

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured holes -- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 5-7 a.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 20

Round 4 start time: 4 a.m.

Open live stream: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured holes -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)