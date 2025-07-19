A thrilling 2025 golf season has reached its final major as The Open Championship continues its 153rd playing this weekend at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. The oldest golf tournament in the world is back in Portrush for the first time in six years with the Claret Jug set to be awarded on site Sunday for just the third time in event history.

While Xander Schauffele entered as the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year, all eyes have been focused on hometown favorite Rory McIlroy, the No. 2 golfer in the world. Already a three-time winner this season -- including locking up his first Masters to complete the career grand slam -- it was thought McIlroy would be the clear favorite entering Royal Portrush. Instead, following a brief struggle stretch, McIlroy was second on the odds board behind Scottie Scheffler.

That has proven to be the correct decision by oddsmakers as Scheffler shot a career-low round of 64 in a major championship to move into a one-stroke lead entering Moving Day. While McIlroy is firmly in contention -- far better than he stood at the weekend in 2019 at Royal Portrush when he missed the cut -- he's seven back of his toughest competitor with only so much time remaining to narrow the gap and surpass the No. 1 player in the world.

Eighteen-hole co-leaders Matt Fitzpatrick is just one back of Scheffler, while Harris English, Brian Harman, Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton and Tony Finau are some of the other notable names between Scheffler and McIlroy on the leaderboard. The Claret Jug and $3.1 million winner's share from the 2025 Open purse are still completely up for grabs, and with so much golf left to play, anything can happen at Royal Portrush.

While attending The Open Championship is undoubtedly a memorable experience, simply being able to watch golf on one of the game's grandest stages each year is an incredible treat. CBSSports.com is thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of The Open all week. Check out a full slate of Round 3 tee times for The Open so you do not miss your favorite golfers taking the course on Thursday.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of The Open as possible between now and Sunday. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the final major of 2025.

All times Eastern

2025 Open Championship TV schedule

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 19

Round 3 start time: 4:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured holes -- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 5-7 a.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 20

Round 4 start time: 4 a.m.

Open live stream: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured holes -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)