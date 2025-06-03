Only four rounds separate players from the third major championship of the season as the 2025 Canadian Open plays appetizer to the main dish that is next week's U.S. Open. Heading to Ontario, Canada, the Canadian Open will settle upon a new site as the North Course at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley hosts this year's national open.

Recently restored to welcome a professional field, TPC Toronto will look to hold up against some of the world's best that includes world No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Making his first start since the PGA Championship, the five-time major champion looks to get back into the swing of things as his run since the Masters has been relatively quiet.

Taking an early week scouting trip to Oakmont for next week's championship, McIlroy aims to play his way into the U.S. Open at a golf tournament that has been more than kind to him. A winner two times at this tournament across two different venues, the Masters champion looks to add a third notch to his championship belt.

In order to do so, McIlroy will need to maneuver past a few of his European Ryder Cup brethren, including Ludvig Åberg, who arrives fresh off a final-round 66 at the Memorial Tournament. A bit sluggish since his run at Augusta National, the Swedish superstar seeks to continue his late-tournament form form Jack's place and piece four rounds together.

Shane Lowry searches for his first PGA Tour win since the 2019 Open, while defending champion Robert MacIntyre looks to take a page out of Scottie Scheffler's book and successfully defend his tournament title.

The European contingent plays second fiddle this week to that of the Canadian variety. Looking for one of its own to win their national open for the second time in the last three years, a large crop of players who don the maple leaf will be teeing it up this week.

They are spearheaded by Corey Conners, who has been the model of consistency in 2025 with Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes on his flanks. 2023 champion Nick Taylor looks to double dip at the national open following a nice contention run at the Memorial as he seeks not only his second Canadian Open title but his second win this season.

2025 Canadian Open schedule

Dates: June 5-8

Location: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) — Ontario, Canada

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,389

Purse: $9,800,000

2025 Canadian Open field, odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Rory McIlroy (9/2): He is the clear class of the field as McIlroy leads in terms of strokes gained total, strokes gained tee to green and strokes gained off the tee over the last three months. While his play since the Masters has been forgettable, it has included a top-10 finish at the Truist Championship, where he found himself in the mix over the weekend. In a full-field event, his floor shines even brighter, and another run at the Canadian title should be in the books despite the relative quietness in which he is engulfed

Ludvig Åberg (14-1): Was the final-round 66 a flash in the pan or a sign of things to come? Åberg will hope it is the latter as the two-time PGA Tour winner found something in his iron play Sunday at Muirfield Village, which helped lead to a bogey-free performance. It has been tough sledding the last couple of months, but Åberg's talent level puts him on the short list of contenders no matter his form.

Corey Conners (20-1): He ranks second behind McIlroy in the three aforementioned strokes-gained categories and is just a quality putting performance away from nabbing his third PGA Tour title. This week wouldn't be a bad time from him to find some form on the greens; he has notched three straight top 20s in this tournament including a pair of solo sixth-place finishes. Conners now has nine top-20 finishes in his last 10 starts.

Shane Lowry (22-1): The Irishman's iron play has been unworldly as of late as he enters this field as the best approach player in the mix. Plenty accurate off the tee and still with good hands around the greens, Lowry's luck turns sour when he reaches the putting surface. His inability to cash in high-leverage putts was his undoing at Philly Cricket Club where he looked certain to step into the winner's circle. Still, with eight top 20s in 13 tournaments this year, Lowry looks like a lock to finish on the first two pages of the leaderboard.

The Irishman's iron play has been unworldly as of late as he enters this field as the best approach player in the mix. Plenty accurate off the tee and still with good hands around the greens, Lowry's luck turns sour when he reaches the putting surface. His inability to cash in high-leverage putts was his undoing at Philly Cricket Club where he looked certain to step into the winner's circle. Still, with eight top 20s in 13 tournaments this year, Lowry looks like a lock to finish on the first two pages of the leaderboard. Robert MacIntyre (30-1)

Sam Burns (30-1)

Taylor Pendrith (30-1)

Sungjae Im (35-1)

Luke Clanton (40-1): Welcome the to big leagues, kid. Clanton finally makes his professional debut following a great 2024 on the PGA Tour that included runner-up results at the John Deere Classic and the RSM Classic as an amateur. He carried that form into his final season at Florida State, where he nabbed four victories while still playing a decent amount on the PGA Tour. He's powerful, full of talent and unafraid of winning.

Welcome the to big leagues, kid. Clanton finally makes his professional debut following a great 2024 on the PGA Tour that included runner-up results at the John Deere Classic and the RSM Classic as an amateur. He carried that form into his final season at Florida State, where he nabbed four victories while still playing a decent amount on the PGA Tour. He's powerful, full of talent and unafraid of winning. Harry Hall (45-1)

Keith Mitchell (45-1)

Mackenzie Hughes (45-1)

2025 Canadian Open predictions



Robert MacIntyre Winner (30-1): Scheffler became the first player since himself to successfully defend a title on the PGA Tour last week, so why can't MacIntyre follow suit? The Scotsman has been great this season and arrives ranking fourth in total strokes gained, ninth in strokes gained tee to green and ninth in strokes gained approach over the last three months. After a lull on the greens in April, his putter blossomed in May and could lead him to his third victory in the last two years.

Cameron Young Contender (75-1): He emerged from a playoff at his U.S. Open qualifying site on Monday, and perhaps that will serve as a catalyst for the rest of the year. It's been a rather bleak 2025 for the former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, but Young has found something in recent weeks with a T7 at the Truist Championship and T25 at the Memorial. Those finishes have come courtesy of a newfound confidence on the greens and his power off the tee.

Ryan Fox Sleeper (80-1): The big-hitting right hander is finding his stride. The last man into the PGA Championship thanks to his win at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Fox has continued to strike the ball with poise leading to a pair of top 30s at Quail Hollow and Muirfield Village. His ball-striking upside should give him another chance this week to enter the winner's circle.

