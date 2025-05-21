World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler just won the PGA Championship for his third career major, and now he headlines the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge field this week. Scheffler has recorded three straight top-three finishes in the event, which is hosted by Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. He is the +250 favorite (risk $100 to win $250) in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, while every other golfer is priced longer than 20-1 on the PGA odds board. Jordan Spieth (22-1), Hideki Matsuyama (25-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (25-1) are in the next tier of 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge contenders.

Daniel Berger, who won this event in 2020, is also listed at 25-1. Davis Riley is the defending champion and will look to join Ben Hogan (1946-47, 1952-53) as the only back-to-back winners of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Riley, who's going off as a 50-1 longshot this week, is one of nine former Charles Schwab winners in the field. The first round begins on Thursday at 8 a.m. ET, so which golfers should you back with your 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge bets? Before making any 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, you need to see the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions and best bets from golf expert Eric Cohen.

The host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) last month.

Cohen has also called Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship, +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) over the last few seasons.

Now, Cohen has focused his attention on the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers.

Top 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks

One surprise: Cohen is completely fading Jordan Spieth, even though he is a three-time major champion and the 2016 winner of this event. Spieth has one win and three runner-up finishes at Colonial, making it one of his most successful courses. However, he has been inconsistent for several years and has not finished in the top two at this course since 2021, so Cohen likes other golfers better at longer odds.

"He's the favorite in the Without Scheffler market, yet hasn't won an event in three years and hasn't finished in the top-3 in an event since January 2024. A solo 4th at TPC Craig Ranch earlier this month inspires some confidence, but not at these odds. While I don't expect Spieth to flounder as he did at Quail Hollow last week, he's un-bettable in this market at 18-1," Cohen told SportsLine. See who else to fade here.

Meanwhile, Cohen loves the value of Davis Riley at +4000 (risk $100 to win $4,000) in the winner without Scottie Scheffler market at DraftKings this week. Riley is the defending champion at this event, as he stunned the golf world as a 300-1 longshot. He is coming off an outstanding week at Quail Hollow Club, so his confidence will be high entering this tournament.

"His game can be electric or horrendous on a weekly basis, as evidenced by a T2 at the PGA Championship last week following a missed cut at the alternate Myrtle Beach Classic the week before. In three trips here, Riley has posted finishes of T4-MC-1, so the boom-or-bust narrative holds true yet again. At 40-1 in the without Scottie market, let's see if he can be one of the rare players to go back-to-back at an event," Cohen told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

How to make 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge picks

Cohen has locked in his best bets for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge and has also selected an epic longshot who's priced over 100-1. This golfer "has gained on approach against the field" in his last eight events with strokes gained data.

So which golfers should you target for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, and which longshot could bring a huge payday of more than 100-1?

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +250

Jordan Spieth +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Daniel Berger +2500

Maverick McNealy +3000

Robert MacIntyre +4000

J.T. Poston +4000

Harris English +4000

Si Woo Kim +4500

Aaron Rai +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

J.J. Spaun +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Davis Riley +5000

Brian Harman +5500

Michael Kim +5500

Ben Griffin +6000

Andrew Novak +6000

Ryan Gerard +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +6500

Lucas Glover +6500

Bud Cauley +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Thorbjorn Olesen +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Samuel Stevens +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Kevin Yu +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Pierceson Coody +9000

Alejandro Tosti +9000

Max Greyserman +9000

Jake Knapp +9000

Jacob Bridgeman +9000

Gary Woodland +9000

Eric Cole +9000

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Charley Hoffman +11000

Ryo Hisatsune +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Neal Shipley +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

Matt McCarty +11000

Cam Davis +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Chris Gotterup +12000

Seamus Power +12000