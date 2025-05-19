World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler just won the PGA Championship for his third career major, and now he headlines the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge field this week. Scheffler has recorded three straight top-three finishes in the event, which is hosted by Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. He is the +250 favorite (risk $100 to win $250) in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, while every other golfer is priced longer than 20-1 on the PGA odds board. Jordan Spieth (22-1), Hideki Matsuyama (25-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (25-1) are in the next tier of 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge contenders.
Daniel Berger, who won this event in 2020, is also listed at 25-1.
The host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) last month.
Cohen has also called Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship, +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) over the last few seasons.
Now, Cohen has focused his attention on the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers.
Top 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks
One surprise: Cohen is completely fading Jordan Spieth, even though he is a three-time major champion and the 2016 winner of this event. Spieth has one win and three runner-up finishes at Colonial, making it one of his most successful courses. However, he has been inconsistent for several years and has not finished in the top two at this course since 2021, so Cohen likes other golfers better at longer odds.
"He's the favorite in the Without Scheffler market, yet hasn't won an event in three years and hasn't finished in the top-3 in an event since January 2024. A solo 4th at TPC Craig Ranch earlier this month inspires some confidence, but not at these odds. While I don't expect Spieth to flounder as he did at Quail Hollow last week, he's un-bettable in this market at 18-1," Cohen told SportsLine. See who else to fade here.
Meanwhile, Cohen loves the value of Davis Riley at +4000 (risk $100 to win $4,000) in the winner without Scottie Scheffler market at DraftKings this week. Riley is the defending champion at this event, as he stunned the golf world as a 300-1 longshot. He is coming off an outstanding week at Quail Hollow Club, so his confidence will be high entering this tournament.
"His game can be electric or horrendous on a weekly basis, as evidenced by a T2 at the PGA Championship last week following a missed cut at the alternate Myrtle Beach Classic the week before. In three trips here, Riley has posted finishes of T4-MC-1, so the boom-or-bust narrative holds true yet again. At 40-1 in the without Scottie market, let's see if he can be one of the rare players to go back-to-back at an event," Cohen told SportsLine. See who else to back here.
How to make 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge picks
Cohen has locked in his best bets for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge and has also selected an epic longshot who's priced over 100-1. This golfer "has gained on approach against the field" in his last eight events with strokes gained data.
2025 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field
2025 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +250
Jordan Spieth +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Tommy Fleetwood +2500
Daniel Berger +2500
Maverick McNealy +3000
Robert MacIntyre +4000
J.T. Poston +4000
Harris English +4000
Si Woo Kim +4500
Aaron Rai +4500
Keith Mitchell +4500
J.J. Spaun +4500
Davis Thompson +4500
Davis Riley +5000
Brian Harman +5500
Michael Kim +5500
Ben Griffin +6000
Andrew Novak +6000
Ryan Gerard +6500
Mackenzie Hughes +6500
Lucas Glover +6500
Bud Cauley +7000
Akshay Bhatia +7000
Harry Hall +7000
Thorbjorn Olesen +7000
Kurt Kitayama +7500
Samuel Stevens +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
Lee Hodges +8000
Kevin Yu +8000
Tom Kim +8000
Taylor Moore +8000
Pierceson Coody +9000
Alejandro Tosti +9000
Max Greyserman +9000
Jake Knapp +9000
Jacob Bridgeman +9000
Gary Woodland +9000
Eric Cole +9000
Emiliano Grillo +9000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Michael Thorbjornsen +10000
Tom Hoge +10000
Chris Kirk +10000
Charley Hoffman +11000
Ryo Hisatsune +11000
Rico Hoey +11000
Patrick Rodgers +11000
Neal Shipley +11000
Matt Wallace +11000
Matt McCarty +11000
Cam Davis +11000
Doug Ghim +11000
Chris Gotterup +12000
Seamus Power +12000