Any concerns about Scottie Scheeffler's 2025 season have been completely erased after the World No. 1 won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier in May and then pulled away at the PGA Championship last week to win by six strokes. That gave him a third overall major win and a second step towards the career grand slam. Scheffler returns to his home area this week for the 2025 Charles Schwab Classic at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

He's the clear-cut +250 favorite (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, but is it worth paying that price on a player coming off a major win? Texan Jordan Spieth (+2200), Daniel Berger (+2200) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) are among the other Charles Schwab Challenge contenders. There are also PGA odds for top-five, top-10, head-to-head and more to consider. Before locking in your 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson picks, be sure to see the PGA predictions rom the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, is up more than $9,000 on PGA best bets since June of 2020. This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row --this year's PGA Championship and last year's U.S. Open. It also nailed Justin Thomas (20-1) as the winner in its best bets for the RBC Heritage last month.

Now that the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Here are three Charles Schwab Challenge best bets, based on the model's projections, to target:

Aaron Rai to win outright (35-1)

Since missing the cut at the Houston Open, Rai has finished in the top 40 in five straight events. Considering that run includes two majors and two Signature Events, he's showing the ability to compete with an elite field, which makes him an intriguing value at this price against a field that is missing at least some of the top names on tour. He's 35-1 at FanDuel, compared to 30-1 at DraftKings, and you can use the latest FanDuel promo code if you're looking for a longshot to back this week. See more longshots right here.

Keith Mitchell to finish top 5 (+900)

Mitchell is a bounce-back candidate after missing the cut at the PGA Championship last week. Prior to that, he'd recorded five-straight top-20 finishes. That span included a T2 at the Corales Puntacana Championship and a T7 at the Truist Championship, a Signature Event.

Ryan Gerard to finish top 10 (+450)

The 25-year-old American is having a breakout year. He jumped near the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard early with a first-round 66 and then held on for a T8 finish after a steady weekend performance. He's already recorded top-10s at the Houston Open and Texas Open as well. He's +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and you can get a DraftKings promo code if you like the value.

Full Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 picks

You've seen the latest best bets from the model. Now, see the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for Scheffler, Spieth and more. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters and three majors in 2024.

You can also view expert advice before locking in your PGA Tour picks. Visit SportsLine now to see expert Eric Cohen's best bets for a longshot parlay, all from an expert who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight events over the last two seasons, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge.

It's not too early to get picks for the next major. See McClure's projected leaderboard for the 2025 U.S. Open right here.