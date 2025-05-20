Scottie Scheffler is returning home after his PGA Championship victory, similarly to what Rory McIlroy did after his Masters title in the first two majors of the year. But unlike McIlroy, Scheffler isn't immediately taking time off. Scheffler spent the majority of his childhood in Texas and returns to the Lone Star State for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, which tees off from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth on Thursday. Scheffler, who won his third career major in taking the PGA Championship on Sunday, is the +250 favorite, according to the latest 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge odds. Every other golfer in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge field has odds longer than 20-1.

Scheffler's presence generates the opportunity for significant longshots though. Scheffler, the world's No. 1, is a sizeable favorite for good reason, but if you enjoy using longshots in PGA Tour bets, you should be happy he's there to garner the majority of action. Davis Riley won last year's Charles Schwab Challenge in one of the most surprising results of the PGA Tour season, so could another longshot take the title this year? Riley is a 50-1 longshot to repeat in the latest 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge odds.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship.

Now that the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks.

Aaron Rai (45-1)

The 30-year-old is coming off tying his best finish at a major, finishing T19 at the PGA Championship. It was his third straight top-25 result in a PGA Tour event. Rai had a strong first round of the PGA Championship with a 4-under 67, which was tied for the fourth-best score on the day.

Rai, the 2024 Wyndham Champion, is the most accurate driver on the PGA Tour this season, which has especially aided him to excel on Par 4s with the sixth-best scoring average on Par 4 holes. He finished T12 at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. He's finished in the top four in five tournaments since the start of the 2023 PGA Tour season, and given this field and his odds, Rai is a live longshot this weekend.

J.J. Spaun (50-1)

The 34-year-old has two runner-up results this year, including falling in a playoff to Rory McIlroy at The Players Championship. He won't have McIlroy to worry about this week, and if he can open the Charles Schwab Challenge like he did the Players, Scheffler may be the only golfer who can catch him. Spaun shot a 6-under-par 66 in his first round, followed by a 68 in Round 2, at the Players.

He's 13th in the FedEx Cup standings and ranks 16th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, highlighted by ranking fourth in strokes gained: approach to green. Spaun ranks sixth on the PGA Tour in total driving as an above-average driver for distance and accuracy to put himself in a position for high-quality second shots.

Ryan Gerard (70-1)

The 25-year-old had an impressive showing at his first PGA Championship and just his third major of all time, finishing T8 last weekend. He opened the PGA Championship with a 5-under 66 and shot 72 or lower in all four rounds for an impressive showing on a huge stage. This week's field won't be nearly as daunting for the young Gerrard, and many of the top competitors on the PGA Tour skipping this weekend certainly help his chances to win.

Gerard hasn't claimed a PGA Tour title yet entering his 40th event, but he was a runner-up at the Valero Texas Open in April. He finished ninth the week before at the Texas Children's Houston Open, so he's had success in the Lone Star State. He is 14th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained and eighth in birdie average. At 70-1 odds, the model sees value in backing Gerard in your 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge bets.

