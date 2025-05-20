The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is set to get underway on Thursday, May 22, and several players will enter this week's event confident they can secure the victory. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, has finished on top of the leaderboard in each of his last two starts. He's coming off a victory at last week's PGA Championship, claiming his third major title. He's finished T-8 or better in five consecutive starts, and he secured a T-2 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024. Davis Riley enters this week's event as the defending champion and is coming off a T-2 finish at the PGA Championship.

According to the latest 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, Riley is a 50-1 longshot to repeat. Scheffler is going off as the +250 favorite (risk $100 to win $250), followed by Jordan Spieth (22-1), Hideki Matsuyama (25-1), Daniel Berger (25-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (25-1) on the PGA odds board.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters - its fourth Masters in a row - and the 2025 PGA Championship.

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge: Jordan Speith, a 13-time PGA Tour champion and three-time major winner, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Spieth is one of the most decorated players on the PGA Tour, but his last victory on tour came at the RBC Heritage in 2022.

The 31-year-old has three top-10 finishes in 2025, but he's coming off a missed cut at the PGA Championship, which followed a T-34 showing at the Truist Championship. Spieth's inconsistent results can be directly attributed to his iron play. He ranks 71st in strokes gained: approach to green (0.160) and 82nd in greens in regulation percentage (66.29%). He also ranks outside the top 50 in driving accuracy (59.80%), birdie average (3.93), strokes gained: putting (0.193) and putts per round (28.55). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Aaron Rai, a 45-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Rai doesn't explode off the tee quite as much as some of the other top contenders, but he ranks among the best iron players on the PGA Tour. In fact, Rai currently ranks 16th in greens in regulation percentage (69.57%) and 20th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.513). He's also extremely accurate with a driver in his hands, ranking first in driving accuracy (73.13%). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at Colonial Country Club.

How to make 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge picks

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +250

Jordan Spieth +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Daniel Berger +2500

Maverick McNealy +3000

Robert MacIntyre +4000

J.T. Poston +4000

Harris English +4000

Si Woo Kim +4500

Aaron Rai +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

J.J. Spaun +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Davis Riley +5000

Brian Harman +5500

Michael Kim +5500

Ben Griffin +6000

Andrew Novak +6000

Ryan Gerard +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +6500

Lucas Glover +6500

Bud Cauley +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Thorbjorn Olesen +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Samuel Stevens +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Kevin Yu +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Pierceson Coody +9000

Alejandro Tosti +9000

Max Greyserman +9000

Jake Knapp +9000

Jacob Bridgeman +9000

Gary Woodland +9000

Eric Cole +9000

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Charley Hoffman +11000

Ryo Hisatsune +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Neal Shipley +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

Matt McCarty +11000

Cam Davis +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Chris Gotterup +12000

Seamus Power +12000