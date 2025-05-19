Fresh off his PGA Championship victory, Scottie Scheffler will headline the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge field. Oddsmakers are high on Scheffler in his return home to Texas, listing him as the +250 favorite, according to the latest 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge odds. There is a large drop-off before the next group of Charles Schwab Challenge contenders that features Jordan Spieth (22-1), Hideki Matsuyama (25-1), Daniel Berger (25-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (25-1).
Scheffler secured a T-2 finish at this event last year, finishing five shots behind winner Davis Riley. Riley is coming off a T-2 finish at the PGA Championship, but should he be included in your Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 picks? Play is set to get underway from Colonial Country Club on Thursday, May 22. Before locking in your 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
2025 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge: Jordan Speith, a 13-time PGA Tour champion and three-time major winner, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Spieth is one of the most decorated players on the PGA Tour, but his last victory on tour came at the RBC Heritage in 2022.
The 31-year-old has three top-10 finishes in 2025, but he's coming off a missed cut at the PGA Championship, which followed a T-34 showing at the Truist Championship. Spieth's inconsistent results can be directly attributed to his iron play. He ranks 71st in strokes gained: approach to green (0.160) and 82nd in greens in regulation percentage (66.29%). He also ranks outside the top 50 in driving accuracy (59.80%), birdie average (3.93), strokes gained: putting (0.193) and putts per round (28.55). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Aaron Rai, a 45-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Rai doesn't explode off the tee quite as much as some of the other top contenders, but he ranks among the best iron players on the PGA Tour. In fact, Rai currently ranks 16th in greens in regulation percentage (69.57%) and 20th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.513). He's also extremely accurate with a driver in his hands, ranking first in driving accuracy (73.13%). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at Colonial Country Club. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge picks
2025 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, favorites
