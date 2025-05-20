The second major championship has come and gone and a short stretch before the third is upon them. Only three tournaments separate competitors from the U.S. Open as the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club takes center stage this week.

Featuring a full field and a cut at the 36-hole mark, the Charles Schwab Challenge will welcome many of the Dallas-Fort Worth natives that have found a home on the PGA Tour, including the man who just raised the Wanamaker Trophy. Scottie Scheffler seeks to win his third straight tournament and the second of which to be in his backyard.

Running away from the field at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in record fashion, the world No. 1 backed it up at the PGA Championship where he ultimately won by five strokes. With the win, Scheffler joined Tiger Woods as the only player since 1985 to win consecutive starts by five strokes or more.

Scheffler now seeks a third and at a venue where he has done just about everything but win with finishes of T2, T3 and 2 in his last three appearances. All eyes will be on the three-time major champion, but there is another in the field, Jordan Spieth, who looks to rebound following an early exit in his grand slam attempt.

Spieth has been lights out at Colonial throughout his career with nine top-15 finishes in 12 appearances, including a victory in 2016. He has fallen off in recent years with a missed cut and a finish of T37 last season, but he appears keen on getting back into the tournament mix come the weekend.

The two Texans are joined in the field by PGA Championship contenders Harris English, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston and defending champion Davis Riley. PGA Tour winners from this season such as Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman, Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak round out the action.

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge schedule

Dates: May 22-25

Location: Colonial Country Club — Fort Worth, Texas

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,289

Purse: $9,500,000

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge field, odds

Scottie Scheffler (5/2)

Jordan Spieth (22-1): The 2016 champion is amid a busy stretch in his PGA Tour season as this week marks his fourth straight start with even more on the horizon. A run that started with a fervor with a T4 finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson has been brought to a halt with a T34 at the Truist Championship and missed cut at the PGA Championship. Spieth has been just slightly off the last two weeks, but as we know, once he gets on a comfortable golf course, those issues have a way of subsiding.

Tommy Fleetwood (25-1): A third-round 76 was Fleetwood's undoing at the PGA Championship, but he continues to excel from tee to green which will come in handy this week. He ranks second in that category behind only Scheffler over the last three months, meaning the putter will tell the tale of his week. The Englishman has never fared too well on the greens of Colonial and returns for the third time in four years after missing last season's tournament.

A third-round 76 was Fleetwood's undoing at the PGA Championship, but he continues to excel from tee to green which will come in handy this week. He ranks second in that category behind only Scheffler over the last three months, meaning the putter will tell the tale of his week. The Englishman has never fared too well on the greens of Colonial and returns for the third time in four years after missing last season's tournament. Daniel Berger (25-1)

Hideki Matsuyama (28-1): Matsuyama entered the PGA Championship with the longest active streak of made cuts in major championships and left with the shortest (0). Taking his frustration out Friday afternoon with a lengthy speed training session on the driving range of Quail Hollow, Matsuyama pounded golf ball after golf ball and set new personal speed records. That speed won't be required too much at Colonial, but his driver will as it has held him back in recent weeks. He makes only his second tournament appearance this week and his first since 2014 when he finished T10 in his debut.

Matsuyama entered the PGA Championship with the longest active streak of made cuts in major championships and left with the shortest (0). Taking his frustration out Friday afternoon with a lengthy speed training session on the driving range of Quail Hollow, Matsuyama pounded golf ball after golf ball and set new personal speed records. That speed won't be required too much at Colonial, but his driver will as it has held him back in recent weeks. He makes only his second tournament appearance this week and his first since 2014 when he finished T10 in his debut. Maverick McNealy (33-1)

Aaron Rai (35-1)

Harris English (40-1): He looks more and more like a U.S. Ryder Cup team member by the week. English finished runner-up at the PGA Championship thanks to a final-round 65 in the early hours of Sunday, but that performance has not been a one-off. A winner at Torrey Pines already this season, the American has added five other top 25s including a pair of top 12s in the two major championships. The reports out of Sea Island are, in fact, true -- English is flushing the golf ball at the moment.

Si Woo Kim (40-1): Kim's record at Colonial is abysmal, which makes next to no sense given his statistical fit for the property. The South Korean has yet to finish inside the top 20 in eight starts at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but if there is a time to break that streak, it is this week. Kim has four top-20 finishes in his last five starts including a T8 at the PGA Championship where he gained strokes throughout the bag.

Kim's record at Colonial is abysmal, which makes next to no sense given his statistical fit for the property. The South Korean has yet to finish inside the top 20 in eight starts at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but if there is a time to break that streak, it is this week. Kim has four top-20 finishes in his last five starts including a T8 at the PGA Championship where he gained strokes throughout the bag. J.T. Poston (45-1)

Robert MacIntyre (45-1)

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions



Scottie Scheffler Winner (5/2): Let's keep a good thing going. Scheffler won the RBC Heritage last season one week after the Masters, and he will win in his backyard again one week after the PGA Championship. The statistics are jaw-dropping, but his ability to reset and focus on the task at hand no matter the history accomplished a week ago remains one of a kind. He has finished on the podium in three straight starts at Colonial and would love nothing more than to sweep the Dallas-Fort Worth area events this season.

Daniel Berger Contender (25-1): A lot of data points put to Berger finding the winner's circle soon, and it may very well be this week at Colonial where he won in 2020 immediately out of the COVID-19 restart. A world separates the Berger of 2020 and the Berger of today, but this version of the right hander may be near his best. The American has been striking the cover off the golf ball for the past handful of months and has only been hindered by his inconsistencies on the greens. If he putts well, he will contend.

Brian Campbell Sleeper (300-1): Campbell has been impressive in the first two majors of the year as one of the shortest hitters on the PGA Tour made the cut at both the Masters and PGA Championship. While he finds himself bleeding strokes off the tee due to his lack of pop, the Mexico Open winner has made up for it with a sizzling stretch of iron play. His putter is warming as well and should allow him to contend at a golf course such as Colonial where accuracy and precision are the name of the game.

