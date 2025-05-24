The PGA Tour returns to Texas this week for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. It is the longest running PGA Tour event at one venue, and even coming one week after the PGA Championship (two weeks after a signature event), it still boasts a solid field as players have a lot of respect for its rich history.

Not only that, the winner gets a Stingray Corvette and one of the largest trophies on the PGA Tour.

The headliner this week is Scottie Scheffler as the Texan tries to tee it up in as many events in his home state as possible. After claiming his third major win and first PGA Championship victory, Scheffler will be right back in action at Colonial as he looks for his first victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge after finishing in the top three each of the last three years.

Other notables in the field include Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Akshay Bhatia and Andrew Novak. They'll all be looking to prevent Scheffler from getting his third consecutive win of the season, as the world's No. 1 player seems to be rounding into form as we move into the second half of the PGA Tour season.

Let's take a look at how you can watch the Charles Schwab Challenge throughout the weekend.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio