Perhaps all that was missing in Scottie Scheffler's game was a little home cooking. Entering the CJ Cup Byron Nelson -- the midway point of the 2025 PGA Tour season -- without a victory this year, Scheffler surged to the top of the Round 1 leaderboard Thursday afternoon at TPC Craig Ranch.

The Dallas resident was stupendous across his initial 18 holes as he opened his tournament with a first-round 61 to command the early lead. Scheffler occupies the top spot at 10 under and sits two strokes clear of Jhonattan Vegas and Rico Hoey, who rattled off five straight birdies at one stage of his first round.

"It's a ton of fun for us to be able to play in front of the fans here at home. Jordan [Spieth] and I love playing here this week," Scheffler said. "This tournament has meant a lot to us over the years, and so it's really good to be here this week playing again. Obviously last year I was missing for some pretty good reasons. I wasn't too sad about what was going on in my life at the time. I obviously missed being here, and [I'm] excited to be back."

After two straight pars to begin his tournament, Scheffler went on a sizzler. Playing his next seven holes in 7 under, the world No. 1 rattled off four straight birdies before the big bird arrived on the par-5 9th courtesy of a laser from 245 yards that settled inside 5 feet.

Scheffler turned in 29 and plodded his way through the back nine where he continued to lean on his ball striking. A birdie on No. 13 was followed by another a handful of holes later as Scheffler squeezed a 9 iron into a tricky pin location on the par-3 17th. He had eyes on a 60 with another eagle opportunity from just off the green on the last, but he settled for a 61 instead and a two-stroke overnight lead.

"I don't really think about that stuff. It was nice," Scheffler said of his first-round flurry. "I hit some good shots to start the round, gave myself some looks and was able to capitalize with a good iron shot on No. 3 and hit another iron shot on No. 4. I kept hitting fairways and greens. Hit that nice pitch into No. 6, good pitch into No. 5 as well. Was able to take advantage of the holes I needed to on the front nine, like Nos. 5-6 are holes you got to take advantage of, and No. 9 as well. Was able to steal a few shots as well."

The leader

1. Scottie Scheffler (-10): Remember those old Staples commercials? That was easy. Scheffler was looked like the Scheffler of 2024 as he led the field from tee to green and ranked inside the top five in both strokes gained off the tee and strokes gained approach. He nearly made as many threes as fours, penciled in a couple of twos and had no fives on his scorecard.

"I wouldn't say anxious or eager [to win]," Scheffler said. "I got off to a good start today, and there is three more days of the tournament. I'm just focused on going home, getting some rest and getting ready for tomorrow."

So, what comes next? For Scheffler, Round 1 scoring has not been an issue this year. In fact, Rounds 2 and 4 have been great as well as he ranks inside the top 10 in all three of those on the PGA Tour. The problem has been Round 3 where he ranks in the bottom half of the tour at 109th. This has left him too far behind entering the final day, and thus, the result is a string of very good finishes -- eight straight top 25s -- but no wins.

As for an easy solution to this problem? How about just running away from the field. An opening 61 is a tremendous first step.

Other contenders

T2. Rico Hoey, Jhonattan Vegas (-8)

T4. Cameron Champ, Stephan Jaeger, Michael Thorbjornsen, Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Patton Kizzire (-7)

T10. Rafael Campos, Mackenzie Hughes, Karl Vilips, Trey Mullinax, Rasmus Højgaard, Chandler Phillips, Sam Stevens (-6)

If Scheffler is to stumble then someone from this group will have a great opportunity to connect on a career-altering week. That sentiment may ring loudest for someone like Champ. The last man in the field thanks to a few early-week withdrawals, Champ made the most of his tee time on Thursday with a stellar 64.

The three-time PGA Tour winner has been playing most of his golf on the Korn Ferry Tour these days following a disappointing 2024 in which he had just one top-20 finish and missed more cuts than he made. He's playing with house money this week, and as we know from his multiple wins, when Champ sniffs contention, he has a way of finding the winner's circle.

"Coming into this week in general, I had no expectations, so I think in general that's how I need to be regardless," Champ said. "Just come out and play my game. Whatever I shoot, I shoot. Like I said, I was very happy with today."

What's up with Jordan Spieth?

It was a frustrating opening stanza for Spieth, who not only had to witness Scheffler's 61 up close and personal but also had to witness a number of burned edges on the greens. Coming into the week, Spieth was enjoying a relatively solid putting year, but that came to a screeching halt (at least for one round) on Thursday.

He lost more than one stroke on the greens and nearly another around them. Spieth failed to take advantage of a number of high quality iron shots on his back nine and made a mess of No. 16 which led to a sloppy bogey. The good news is he finished on a high note with a 12-foot birdie conversion on No. 17 and a two-putt birdie on the last. If he is to climb his way back into this tournament from 2 under, Spieth will need to start putting like the Spieth of old.

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson updated odds, picks

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler: -190

Stephan Jaeger: 22-1

Rico Hoey: 25-1

Michael Thorbjornsen: 26-1

Jhonattan Vegas: 30-1

Eric Cole: 35-1

Quite the predicament in which we find ourselves: roll with the world No. 1 at a steep price with 54 holes to go or try to find a needle in a haystack? If you have been following along for some time, you know we will side with the latter strategy. The pick will be Cole at 35-1, who is only a handful back and ranked second in strokes gained tee to green on Thursday. He has the same tee time split as Scheffler, so any impending weather will have the same effect on him.