Scottie Scheffler enters the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson ranked fourth in the FedEx Cup standings after securing five top-10 finishes this season. The No. 1-ranked player in the world is still searching for his first win in 2025 after recording seven victories in 2024. Scheffler will certainly be among the top 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson contenders when play gets underway from TPC Craig Ranch on Thursday, May 1.
Scheffler, a 13-time PGA Tour champion, is listed as the +280 betting favorite, according to the latest 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. He's followed by Jordan Spieth (18-1), Sungjae Im (22-1), Byeong Hun An (25-1) and defending champion Taylor Pendrith (25-1) on the PGA odds board. Should your 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson bets include backing Scheffler, or should you target a longshot like Will Zalatoris (45-1), Jake Knapp (60-1) or Joel Dahmen (110-1)? Before locking in your 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Spieth has been playing well in recent weeks, finishing T-18 or better in each of his last three starts.
However, Spieth hasn't won a PGA Tour event since 2022 and missed the cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2024. The 31-year-old is currently ranked 107th in greens in regulation percentage (65.20%) and 108th in birdie average (3.74). Spieth also ranks outside the top 50 in driving accuracy (61.86%), strokes gained: approach to green (0.148), strokes gained: putting (0.192) and putts per round (28.38). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Jacob Bridgeman, a 60-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Bridgeman is still looking for his first win on the PGA Tour, but he has all the tools needed to contend this week at TPC Craig Ranch. The 25-year-old has finished T-10 or better in two of his last four starts and enters this week's event ranked fifth in strokes gained: putting (0.749), 12th in putts per round (27.78), 16th in scoring average (69.78) and 19th in strokes gained: total (0.922), making him a strong value pick for your 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson bets. See who else to pick here.
Scottie Scheffler +280
Jordan Spieth +1800
Sungjae Im +2200
Byeong Hun An +2500
Taylor Pendrith +2500
Si Woo Kim +3000
Sam Burns +3000
Keith Mitchell +3000
Ben Griffin +3500
Will Zalatoris +4500
Stephan Jaeger +4500
Mackenzie Hughes +5000
Rasmus Højgaard +5000
Jacob Bridgeman +6000
Tom Kim +6000
Jake Knapp +6000
Nicolai Højgaard +6500
Kevin Yu +7000
Harry Hall +7000
Eric Cole +7000
Thorbjørn Olesen +7000
Seamus Power +7000
Ryan Gerard +7000
Matt Wallace +7500
Taylor Moore +7500
Ryo Hisatsune +7500
Isaiah Salinda +7500
Kurt Kitayama +7500
Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
Alex Smalley +8000
Rico Hoey +8000
Austin Eckroat +8000
Sam Stevens +8000
Patrick Rodgers +9000
Lee Hodges +9000
Matt McCarty +10000
Doug Ghim +9000
Jesper Svensson +9000
Alejandro Tosti +9000
Matt Kuchar +11000
Gary Woodland +10000
Niklas Norgaard +9000
Cam Davis +11000
Davis Riley +11000
Chan Kim +11000
Joel Dahmen +11000
Ryan Fox +11000
Henrik Norlander +12000
Nico Echavarria +12000
Ricky Castillo +12000
Justin Lower +12000
Matti Schmid +12000
Beau Hossler +12000
Joe Highsmith +12000
Hayden Springer +12000
Aldrich Potgieter +12000
Karl Vilips +12000
Chris Gotterup +12000
Sam Ryder +12000
Vince Whaley +11000
Victor Perez +12000
Sami Valimaki +12000
Quade Cummins +15000
Charley Hoffman +15000
Patrick Fishburn +15000
Max McGreevy +15000
Takumi Kanaya +15000
Pierceson Coody +15000