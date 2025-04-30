Scottie Scheffler enters the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson ranked fourth in the FedEx Cup standings after securing five top-10 finishes this season. The No. 1-ranked player in the world is still searching for his first win in 2025 after recording seven victories in 2024. Scheffler will certainly be among the top 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson contenders when play gets underway from TPC Craig Ranch on Thursday, May 1.

Scheffler, a 13-time PGA Tour champion, is listed as the +280 betting favorite, according to the latest 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. He's followed by Jordan Spieth (18-1), Sungjae Im (22-1), Byeong Hun An (25-1) and defending champion Taylor Pendrith (25-1) on the PGA odds board. Should your 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson bets include backing Scheffler, or should you target a longshot like Will Zalatoris (45-1), Jake Knapp (60-1) or Joel Dahmen (110-1)? Before locking in your 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 14 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters - its fourth Masters in a row - and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Spieth has been playing well in recent weeks, finishing T-18 or better in each of his last three starts.

However, Spieth hasn't won a PGA Tour event since 2022 and missed the cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2024. The 31-year-old is currently ranked 107th in greens in regulation percentage (65.20%) and 108th in birdie average (3.74). Spieth also ranks outside the top 50 in driving accuracy (61.86%), strokes gained: approach to green (0.148), strokes gained: putting (0.192) and putts per round (28.38). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field.

Another surprise: Jacob Bridgeman, a 60-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Bridgeman is still looking for his first win on the PGA Tour, but he has all the tools needed to contend this week at TPC Craig Ranch. The 25-year-old has finished T-10 or better in two of his last four starts and enters this week's event ranked fifth in strokes gained: putting (0.749), 12th in putts per round (27.78), 16th in scoring average (69.78) and 19th in strokes gained: total (0.922), making him a strong value pick for your 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson bets.

How to make 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson picks

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +280

Jordan Spieth +1800

Sungjae Im +2200

Byeong Hun An +2500

Taylor Pendrith +2500

Si Woo Kim +3000

Sam Burns +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Ben Griffin +3500

Will Zalatoris +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +5000

Rasmus Højgaard +5000

Jacob Bridgeman +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Jake Knapp +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Kevin Yu +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Eric Cole +7000

Thorbjørn Olesen +7000

Seamus Power +7000

Ryan Gerard +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Taylor Moore +7500

Ryo Hisatsune +7500

Isaiah Salinda +7500

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Alex Smalley +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Austin Eckroat +8000

Sam Stevens +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Lee Hodges +9000

Matt McCarty +10000

Doug Ghim +9000

Jesper Svensson +9000

Alejandro Tosti +9000

Matt Kuchar +11000

Gary Woodland +10000

Niklas Norgaard +9000

Cam Davis +11000

Davis Riley +11000

Chan Kim +11000

Joel Dahmen +11000

Ryan Fox +11000

Henrik Norlander +12000

Nico Echavarria +12000

Ricky Castillo +12000

Justin Lower +12000

Matti Schmid +12000

Beau Hossler +12000

Joe Highsmith +12000

Hayden Springer +12000

Aldrich Potgieter +12000

Karl Vilips +12000

Chris Gotterup +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Vince Whaley +11000

Victor Perez +12000

Sami Valimaki +12000

Quade Cummins +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Patrick Fishburn +15000

Max McGreevy +15000

Takumi Kanaya +15000

Pierceson Coody +15000