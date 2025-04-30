To call Scottie Scheffler an overwhelming favorite doesn't seem to justify the state of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds. Scheffler, the world's No. 1-ranked golfer, is a +280 favorite to win the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which begins on Thursday, May 1, at TPC Craig Ranch. A $100 bet on Scheffler wins $280, which is less than 20% of what a wager on any other winning golfer pays out at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. Jordan Spieth has the second-shortest odds at 18-1 in the latest CJ Cup Byron Nelson betting odds. For those who enjoy betting on longshots in PGA Tour events, this is the ideal event for you, as only eight golfers in the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field have odds of 30-1 or lower to win.

Just because a golfer has long odds doesn't mean it comes with value. Who are the longshots worth targeting when making 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson bets on betting apps like FanDuel Sportsbook? Will Zalatoris has missed just one cut so far in 2025 in nine starts, but he's yet to record a top-10 finish. He's going off as a 45-1 longshot this week and is priced at +360 to finish inside the top 10. Should you include him in your 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson bets?

Ben Griffin (35-1 at FanDuel)

Griffin is coming off a victory at the Zurich Classic, a team event where he was partnered with Andrew Novak. The duo didn't play their best on Sunday, but after three rounds of 66 or under, Griffin captured his first PGA Tour victory. The 28-year-old hopes to carry last weekend's success into his first individual PGA Tour victory this weekend, and the model likes his value at doing so.

Griffin has finished fourth or better in three of his last eight tournaments and is 21st in the FedEx Cup standings. He's an above-average driver this season, which includes ranking 39th on the PGA Tour in total driving, but his putter has hindered him. If Griffin can make some timely putts this weekend, he's a moderate longshot to watch at TPC Craig Ranch. Griffin is priced at 35-1 on FanDuel.

Jacob Bridgeman (60-1)

The 25-year-old is still seeking his first PGA Tour victory, but given his most recent results, that elusive victory could be coming soon. Bridgeman, in his second full year on the PGA Tour, has three top-10 finishes over his last seven tournaments, including placing T-2 at the Cognizant Classic and third at the Valspar Championship. He's made the cut in seven of his last eight tournaments, which is a stretch he never achieved last season.

Bridgeman is 19th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this year, highlighted by ranking fifth in strokes gained: putting. He's 18th in putting average, 12th in putts per round and 16th in one-putt percentage to propel himself to rank 16th in scoring average. Given the shape of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field and Bridgeman's ability to gain an advantage over even the strongest PGA Tour field with his putter, 60-1 odds could be a significant steal for Bridgeman this week.

Taylor Moore (75-1)

Moore, the 2023 Valspar Championship winner, missed the cut at this year's Valspar Championship in his most recent individual PGA Tour event, but the 31-year-old made the cut in each of his seven prior tournaments. He finished T-7 at The American Express and T-9 at the WM Phoenix Open during that stretch, as he already has as many top-10 finishes this year (two) over 10 tournaments as he did in 29 events last year.

Moore's driver will be pivotal if he's able to shock the PGA Tour this weekend. He's 14th in total driving and 28th in driving distance this season, but 82nd in driving accuracy. If Moore can find fairways off the tee, he can be in the mix for a huge payday as a longshot. Moore is 18th on the PGA Tour in scoring average, and at 75-1 odds, the model sees him as a worthy option for longshot bettors.

