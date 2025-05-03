The PGA Tour returns to Texas this week as the CJ Cup Byron Nelson brings the field back to the Dallas metroplex to play at TPC Craig Ranch. The headliners in the field are a pair of Dallas area residents and former Texas Longhorns as Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth were paired together, along with Si Woo Kim, in the featured group of Thursday and Friday.

Beyond those two, the field features one half of last week's winning duo from the Zurich Classic. Ben Griffin is teeing it up, along with defending champion Taylor Pendrith, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Jake Knapp, Byeong Hun An and Sam Burns. Scheffler entered as a massive favorite at 14/5, and he has now become the odds-on favorite holding a six-stroke lead through the first 36 holes at his home course.

To win this week, golfers will need to go low -- as evidenced by Scheffler's 18 under through two rounds. The winning score to par at TPC Craig Ranch has never been worse than 23 under since they moved the event there in 2018. You can expect lots of birdies on cards and scores in the mid-to-low 60s, and the scoring conditions have provided opportunities for surprising winners in this event.

Here is how you can watch all of the action at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this weekend.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio