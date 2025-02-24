Sepp Straka will try to pick up his second Cognizant Classic victory when he competes in the 2025 Cognizant Classic at the Palm Beaches this week. Straka, the 2022 champion, is one of the top-ranked golfers in the 2025 Cognizant Classic field. Shane Lowry is the 20-1 favorite, according to the latest 2025 Cognizant Classic odds, while Straka, Russell Henley and Sungjae Im are all listed at 22-1 on the PGA odds board. Should you include any of those golfers in your 2025 Cognizant Classic bets?

Defending champion Austin Eckroat, who won as a 100-1 longshot last season, is listed at 50-1 to defend his title this year. The tournament begins on Thursday at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Before making any 2025 Cognizant Classic picks, you need to see the 2025 Cognizant Classic predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. He already nailed Sepp Straka as a 66-1 longshot in The American Express this year. Anyone who followed his betting picks could have been way up on betting apps and sportsbooks.

Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2025 Cognizant Classic field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers. You can only see them here.

Top 2025 Cognizant Classic expert picks

McDonald loves the value of Davis Thompson at +4000 (risk $100 to win $4,000) this week. Thompson sits inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, joining 15 other golfers inside the top 50 in this week's field. He has made the cut in five of his first six events of the season and is coming off his best showing of the campaign.

Thompson finished T13 in the Genesis Invitational, leading at the halfway point before struggling against a loaded field over the weekend. He has been trending in the right direction off the tee and around the green and is competing against a much softer field this week. McDonald thinks this is an excellent opportunity for Thompson to pick up the second win of his young career.

"Early-season returns were not stellar for Thompson, but something clicked at the Genesis Invitational," McDonald told SportsLine. "Receiving a FaceTime lesson from his coach before the tournament, the John Deere Classic winner led at the halfway point before falling flat over the weekend amidst the stars. He gained strokes with his irons for the first time all season, and that should carry over to the Florida Swing where I expect Thompson to find additional success." See who else to back here.

How to make 2025 Cognizant Classic golf picks

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2025 Cognizant Classic and has also selected an epic longshot who's priced over 140-1. This golfer "possesses all the skills to contend on the PGA Tour." You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which players should you target for the 2025 Cognizant Classic, and which golfer could bring a huge payday of more than 140-1? Check out the 2025 Cognizant Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for the 2025 Cognizant Classic, all from the expert who gave out Sepp Straka as a 66-1 longshot at the 2025 American Express.

2025 Cognizant Classic odds, field

See the full Cognizant Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.

Shane Lowry +2000

Russell Henley +2200

Sungjae Im +2200

Sepp Straka +2200

Daniel Berger +2800

Taylor Pendrith +3000

Min Woo Lee +3300

Byeong Hun An +3500

Keith Mitchell +3500

Denny Mccarthy +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Davis Thompson +4000

Michael Kim +4500

Ben Griffin +4500

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Billy Horschel +5000

Kurt Kitayama +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Max Greyserman +5000

Luke Clanton +5000

Andrew Novak +5000

Austin Eckroat +5000

Alex Smalley +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Lucas Glover +5500

Gary Woodland +5500

Jhonattan Vegas +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +6000

Brian Harman +6000

Harry Hall +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000

Taylor Moore +6000

Chris Kirk +7000

Beau Hossler +7000

Seamus Power +7000

Niklas Norgaard +7500

Bud Cauley +7500

Jake Knapp +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Eric Cole +8000

Kevin Roy +9000

Ryan Gerard +9000

Doug Ghim +9000

Mackenzie Hughes +9000

Pierceson Coody +9000

C.T. Pan +9000

Thorbjorn Olesen +9000

Brian Campbell +9000

Michael Thorbjornsen +10000

Isaiah Salinda +11000

Ryan Fox +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Nicolas Echavarria +11000

Erik Van Rooyen +11000

Sam Ryder +11000

Jesper Svensson +12000

Chan Kim +12000

Jacob Bridgeman +12000

Mac Meissner +12000

Joe Highsmith +12000

Greyson Sigg +12000

Justin Lower +12000

Adam Svensson +12000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12000

Matt Wallace +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Quade Cummins +15000

Patrick Fishburn +15000

Antoine Rozner +15000

Kristoffer Ventura +15000

Jackson Suber +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000