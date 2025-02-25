The 2025 PGA Tour schedule shifts to Florida for the next four events, beginning the Florida Swing with the 2025 Cognizant Classic at the PGA National Resort on Thursday. While some of the top PGA players are still gearing up for next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, a signature event, the 2025 Cognizant Classic field does feature more familiar names than last week's Mexico Open as Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry and Rickie Fowler are among the golfers teeing it up.

The latest 2025 Cognizant Classic odds list Lowry as the +2000 favorite (risk $100 to win $2,000) to win, followed by Russell Henley, Sungjae Im and Sepp Staka, all at +2200. Spieth (+4000) and Fowler (+5500) are longshots, and there also PGA odds for top-five, top-10, head-to- head and more to consider. Before locking in any 2025 Cognizant Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS and betting pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up well over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Now that the 2025 Cognizant Classic field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Here are three Cognizant Classic best bets, based on the model, to target:

Min Woo Lee to win (33-1)

The native of Australia had to settle for 48th at the Genesis Invitational, but he played extremely well in his two prior PGA events. He finished T17 at Pebble Beach and T12 at the WM Phoenix Open, only shooting higher than 70 in one of the eight rounds combined from those events. He ranks seventh on the PGA Tour this year in driving distance (320 yards), and that ability to shorten the course bodes well for his chances to contend this week.

Max Greyserman to finish top 5 (+750)

The 29-year-old American and Duke product is piecing together a strong campaign in 2025. Other than withdrawing at Pebble Beach due to a hand injury, he's finished inside the top 50 in every PGA event this year. While he's still looking for his first top-five, he did have a T7 against a strong field at The American Express in January. The model projects that he finishes fifth against this weaker field, making him a huge value in the top-five market.

Sepp Straka to finish top 20 (+110)

Straka missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational, snapping an impressive three-tournament streak where he finished well inside the top 20, including a win at The American Express. Overall, he's finished top 20 in four of six PGA events this year and he ranks 14th on tour in total strokes gained. The model has him finishing well inside the top 20, making this a strong value with the the plus-money payout.

Full Cognizant Classic 2025 picks

2025 Cognizant Classic odds, field, golfers

Shane Lowry +2000

Russell Henley +2200

Sungjae Im +2200

Sepp Straka +2200

Daniel Berger +2800

Taylor Pendrith +3000

Min Woo Lee +3300

Byeong Hun An +3500

Keith Mitchell +3500

Denny Mccarthy +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Davis Thompson +4000

Michael Kim +4500

Ben Griffin +4500

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Billy Horschel +5000

Kurt Kitayama +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Max Greyserman +5000

Luke Clanton +5000

Andrew Novak +5000

Austin Eckroat +5000

Alex Smalley +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Lucas Glover +5500

Gary Woodland +5500

Jhonattan Vegas +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +6000

Brian Harman +6000

Harry Hall +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000

Taylor Moore +6000

Chris Kirk +7000

Beau Hossler +7000

Seamus Power +7000

Niklas Norgaard +7500

Bud Cauley +7500

Jake Knapp +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Eric Cole +8000

Kevin Roy +9000

Ryan Gerard +9000

Doug Ghim +9000

Mackenzie Hughes +9000

Pierceson Coody +9000

C.T. Pan +9000

Thorbjorn Olesen +9000

Brian Campbell +9000

Michael Thorbjornsen +10000

Isaiah Salinda +11000

Ryan Fox +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Nicolas Echavarria +11000

Erik Van Rooyen +11000

Sam Ryder +11000

Jesper Svensson +12000

Chan Kim +12000

Jacob Bridgeman +12000

Mac Meissner +12000

Joe Highsmith +12000

Greyson Sigg +12000

Justin Lower +12000

Adam Svensson +12000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12000

Matt Wallace +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Quade Cummins +15000

Patrick Fishburn +15000

Antoine Rozner +15000

Kristoffer Ventura +15000

Jackson Suber +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000