The PGA Tour kicks off its Florida swing this week for the 2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches starting on Thursday, February 27. Defending champion Austin Eckroat is back to defend his title, but is listed as a 50-1 longshot in the 2025 Cognizant Classic odds. World No. 18 Shane Lowry headlines the 2025 Cognizant Classic field, and enters as the 20-1 betting favorite. Other top 2025 Cognizant Classic contenders include Russell Henley (22-1), Sungjae Im (22-1), Sepp Straka (22-1), Daniel Berger (28-1), and Taylor Pendrith (30-1). The total 2025 Cognizant Classic purse is $9.2 million, with the winner's share listed as $1.656 million. The winner will also earn 500 FedEx Cup points.

With One and Done pools ramping up for the 2025 season, it is imperative to nail your 2025 Cognizant Classic one and done picks. Should you use this event to target a favorite like Lowry, Im, or Straka? Would it make sense to take a long shot like Billy Horschel (50-1) or Rickie Fowler (55-1)? Before locking in your 2025 Cognizant Classic one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters, its third Masters in a row, and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

McClure has been nailing his One and Done picks for the last two years, correctly calling Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open, as well as Scottie Scheffler's and Jon Rahm's victories as the Masters.

More recently, at last week's Genesis Invitational, a Signature PGA Tour event, McClure' top One and Done pick, Ludvig Aberg, outlasted the field for an outright win. The 26-year-old took home a massive $3.6 million payday for himself and gave his OAD backers a huge bump in their pool's standings.

Top 2025 Cognizant Classic One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the 2025 Cognizant Classic is Shane Lowry. The 37-year-old won the 2019 Open Championship, and has three career PGA Tour victories. Lowry's top performance in 2025 came against an elite field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he finished in second place.

Lowry enters this event ranked highly in several key metrics. He currently ranks 21st on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.045), 24th in strokes gained tee-to-green (0.841), and 39th in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.366). As one of the most accomplished players in the field, McClure is expecting Lowry to be in contention until the end this weekend. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cognizant Classic 2025 One and Done picks

