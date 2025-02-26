If Austin Eckroat can finish on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2025 Cognizant Classic, he'll become the first golfer since Jack Nicklaus (1977-78) to win this event in back-to-back years. Eckroat will have to stave off a number of 2025 Cognizant Classic contenders if he wants to rewrite the history books. Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Russell Henley, and Rickie Fowler are among the experienced players looking to dethrone Eckroat and win the Cognizant Classic 2025. Play gets underway from The Champion Course at PGA National on Thursday, Feb. 27. The 2025 Cognizant Classic first-round tee times begin on Thursday at 6:45 a.m. ET.

Lowry, a major winner and three-time PGA Tour champion, is the 20-1 favorite, according to the latest 2025 Cognizant Classic odds. He's followed by Henley (22-1), Sungjae Im (22-1) and Sepp Straka (22-1) on the PGA odds board. Eckroat is going off as a 50-1 longshot to repeat. Spieth is +800 (risk $100 to win $800) to finish inside the top five, while Fowler is +450 to crack the top 10. Brian Campbell, who won last week's Mexico Open, is a 90-1 longshot to finish on top of the leaderboard. Before locking in your 2025 Cognizant Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

2025 Cognizant Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Cognizant Classic: Russell Henley, a four-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. Henley enters this week's event ranked 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking and has finished T-10 or better in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour.

However, Henley hasn't won a PGA Tour event since 2022 and has struggled mightily off the tee this season. The 35-year-old enters this week's event ranked 99th in total driving (191), 148th in strokes gained: off the tee (-0.277) and 179th in driving distance (288.8). He also finished T-41 at this tournament last year. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2025 Cognizant Classic field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Denny McCarthy, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

McCarthy is still searching for his first win on the PGA Tour, but he has all the tools needed to be in the mix at PGA National this week. He's been playing well in recent weeks, finishing T-16 or better in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. He's coming off a T-5 finish at the Genesis Invitational and is ranked 22nd in scoring average (69.25) and 48th in greens in regulation percentage (71.39%). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Cognizant Classic bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Cognizant Classic picks

2025 Cognizant Classic odds, favorites

Shane Lowry +2000

Russell Henley +2200

Sungjae Im +2200

Sepp Straka +2200

Daniel Berger +2800

Taylor Pendrith +3000

Min Woo Lee +3300

Byeong Hun An +3500

Keith Mitchell +3500

Denny Mccarthy +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Davis Thompson +4000

Michael Kim +4500

Ben Griffin +4500

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Billy Horschel +5000

Kurt Kitayama +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Max Greyserman +5000

Luke Clanton +5000

Andrew Novak +5000

Austin Eckroat +5000

Alex Smalley +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Lucas Glover +5500

Gary Woodland +5500

Jhonattan Vegas +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +6000

Brian Harman +6000

Harry Hall +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000

Taylor Moore +6000

Chris Kirk +7000

Beau Hossler +7000

Seamus Power +7000

Niklas Norgaard +7500

Bud Cauley +7500

Jake Knapp +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Eric Cole +8000

Kevin Roy +9000

Ryan Gerard +9000

Doug Ghim +9000

Mackenzie Hughes +9000

Pierceson Coody +9000

C.T. Pan +9000

Thorbjorn Olesen +9000

Brian Campbell +9000

Michael Thorbjornsen +10000

Isaiah Salinda +11000

Ryan Fox +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Nicolas Echavarria +11000

Erik Van Rooyen +11000

Sam Ryder +11000

Jesper Svensson +12000

Chan Kim +12000

Jacob Bridgeman +12000

Mac Meissner +12000

Joe Highsmith +12000

Greyson Sigg +12000

Justin Lower +12000

Adam Svensson +12000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12000

Matt Wallace +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Quade Cummins +15000

Patrick Fishburn +15000

Antoine Rozner +15000

Kristoffer Ventura +15000

Jackson Suber +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000