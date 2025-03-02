The PGA Tour's annual Florida Swing began this week when players traveled to PGA National for the 2025 Cognizant Classic. Headlined by a slew of stars, the Cognizant Classic represents the final opportunity for those not otherwise qualified to play themselves into next week's signature event at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Leading the pack was none other than 13-time PGA Tour winner Jordan Spieth. Returning from a successful wrist surgery this offseason, Spieth showed some form during the West Coast Swing highlighted by his T4 finish at the WM Phoenix Open. The three-time major champion was a late addition to the field and is set to make his tournament debut at PGA National.

He was joined in the field by past tournament winners Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell, as well as other players hoping their early season play translates to more of the same in Florida. To this point, Fowler and Spieth have both been in contention the entire week, though they have plenty of work to do Sunday in order to cash in a victory.

Young stars such as Cameron Young and Min Woo Lee are attempting to win their first PGA Tour titles, while amateur Luke Clanton finds himself in the field thanks to a sponsor's exemption. He has eyes on securing his PGA Tour status courtesy of making his way into the weekend.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Cognizant Classic TV schedule

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio