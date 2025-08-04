Scottie Scheffler scored another win Monday when he was awarded an $8 million bonus for finishing atop the FedEx Cup regular season standings. Dubbed the 2025 Comcast Business Top 10, the mechanism rewards players who finish inside the top 10 in the regular season race.

Scheffler has now claimed the top spot for the third time in last four seasons.

Unlike years past, the PGA Tour decided to dole out a portion of its $100 million FedEx Cup bonus pool at the end of the Wyndham Championship. Those who finished inside the top 10 in the FedEx Cup regular season split $20 million from the fund with the rest to be divvied up during the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Scheffler snagged his fourth victory of the season in his last start at The Open Championship, raising his on-course earnings to $19.2 million on the year. That sum puts him about $3 million clear of Rory McIlroy, who finished runner-up to Scheffler in the regular season standings and will earn $6 million via the Comcast Business Top 10 along with an additional $4 million via the FedEx Cup bonus pool.

The reigning world No. 1, Scheffler picked up big paydays not only at Royal Portrush but also at the PGA Championship and the Memorial where winner's checks over $3 million were both shelled out. His consistent play also added to his total as Scheffler finished inside the top 25 in all 16 of his starts -- including 11 straight finishes inside the top 10 -- after missing the first month of the year due to an offseason hand injury.

2025 Comcast Business Tour top 10 payouts

Pos. Player FedExCup Points Wins Top-10s Comcast Bonus FedEx Cup Bonus 1 Scottie Scheffler 4,806 4 13 $8 million $10 million 2 Rory McIlroy 3,444 3 8 $6 million $4 million 3 Sepp Straka 2,595 2 6 $4.8 million $1.2 million 4 Russell Henley 2,391 1 9 $4.4 million $1 million 5 Justin Thomas 2,280 1 7 $4 million $800,000 6 Ben Griffin 2,275 2 8 $3.4 million $700,000 7 Harris English 2,232 1 4 $2.8 million $650,000 8 J.J. Spaun 2,144 1 5 $2.4 million $600,000 9 Tommy Fleetwood 1,783 0 5 $2.2 million $550,000 10 Keegan Bradley 1,749 1 5 $2 million $500,000



More earning potential is on the way for Scheffler and his peers as this week marks the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Last season, the world No. 1 was able to secure the postseason crown for the first time in his career, padding his bank account with an extra $25 million by claiming the Tour Championship at East Lake.

This season will be different, however, as the PGA Tour announced that the traditional staggered-start format players had become accustomed to playing would be no more. Instead, all 30 players who qualify for the Tour Championship will begin at a level playing field: even par. In the past, the leader heading into the postseason finale started at 10 under with a two-stroke lead over his nearest competitor.

With a change in the format comes an adjustment in how the $100 million of FedEx Cup bonus money will be awarded. A total of $20 million was split among the top-10 regular season finishers (in addition to the Comcast Business Top 10) with a similar cadence carrying on through the rest of the year.

The top 30 will split $22.93 million at the end of the BMW Championship while $57.08 million will be split at the end of the Tour Championship with $40 million going to those who play at East Lake and $17.08 million paid out in deferrals to those who finished Nos. 31-150. With this structure, only $10 million will be given to the winner at the Tour Championship.

The four-year run Scheffler has been on remains on a different level as he is approaching $170 million earned just from the PGA Tour. And given the available payouts over these playoff events, that sum may get jacked up even more significantly. Scheffler is better than a 3-1 favorite to win the St. Jude Championship, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here's a look at the 2022-25 breakdown.