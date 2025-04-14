The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship is this week's opposite field event, being played the same week as the RBC Heritage. This is the tenth edition of the tournament, but just the eighth time it is on the PGA TOUR. The Corales Course is set among natural cliffs adjacent to the Caribbean Sea, and it features wide and generous fairways without much rough. Billy Horschel shot a 9-under 63 in the final round last year to win the tournament, but he is not in the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship field.

Keith Mitchell is the 14-1 favorite in the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship odds, followed by Alex Smalley (20-1), Ben Griffin (20-1) and Harry Hall (22-1).

2025 Corales Puntacana Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship: Keith Mitchell, who is the betting favorite, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top three. Mitchell has not won a PGA Tour event since the 2019 Honda Classic, which is still the lone victory on his resume. The 33-year-old has yet to record a top-10 finish in 2025, with his best finish being a T12 in the Valero Texas Open.

He failed to crack the top 30 in the Cognizant Classic and the Valspar Championship while missing the cut in The Players Championship. Mitchell ranks 93rd on the PGA TOUR in strokes gained: putting, which is a crucial statistic given the generous fairways at this event. The model has Mitchell finishing outside the top three, making him a golfer to avoid given his position atop the PGA odds board. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Rico Hoey, a 33-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hoey won his first Korn Ferry Tour event in 2023 and finished fourth on the season points list, earning status to play on the PGA Tour in 2024. He carded four top-10 finishes and a runner-up in 28 events last season, and he finished T33 at this event.

Hoey has a pair of top-25 finishes since the beginning of March, including a T11 at the Texas Children's Houston Open at the end of last month. He ranks third on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee and fourth in GIR percentage. Being able to find the green and set up birdie opportunities will be a key this week, and Hoey checks that box as an enticing longshot. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship picks

2025 Corales Puntacana Championship odds, favorites

Keith Mitchell +1400

Alex Smalley +2000

Ben Griffin +2000

Harry Hall +2200

Seamus Power +2800

Thorbjorn Olesen +2800

Matt Wallace +3000

Rico Hoey +3300

Chan Kim +3500

Ryan Fox +3500

Charley Hoffman +3500

Joel Dahmen +4000

Pierceson Coody +4000

Hayden Springer +4000

Ricky Castillo +4500

Justin Lower +4500

Alejandro Tosti +5000

Aldrich Potgieter +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Quade Cummins +5000

Vince Whaley +5000

Henrik Norlander +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Matti Schmid +5000

Michael Thorbjornsen +5000

Garrick Higgo +5000

Joseph Bramlett +5000

Max McGreevy +5000

Chad Ramey +5500

