The PGA Tour stays in California this week for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla. The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open field is headlined by world No. 4 Hideki Matsuyama and world No. 6 Ludvig Aberg, who enter the tournament as co-favorites at 10-1 in the latest Farmers Insurance Open odds. Other top contenders in the field include Tony Finau (20-1), Sungjae Im (20-1), Keegan Bradley (22-1), and Will Zalatoris (22-1). World No. 2, and San Diego native, Xander Schauffele was forced to withdraw due to a rib injury. The total 2025 Farmers Insurance Open purse is $9.3 million with the winner taking home $1.674 million and 500 FedEx Cup points.

With One and Done pool just ramping up for the 2025 season, it is imperative to nail your one and done picks for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters, its third Masters in a row, and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it could have seen massive returns.

McClure has been nailing his One and Done picks for the last two years, correctly calling Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open, as well as Scottie Scheffler's and Jon Rahm's victories as the Masters.

McClure has dialed in on the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions.

Top 2025 Farmers Insurance Open One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open is Will Zalatoris. The former Wake Forest standout missed the bulk of the 2023 PGA Tour season with a back injury, but bounced back nicely in 2024, notching six top-15 finishes. Zalatoris closed out the 2024 season strong, with finishing T13 or better in two of his final three events.

The 28-year-old has gotten off to a solid start in 2025, finishing T26 at The Sentry, and T12 at The American Express. Zalatoris has gained stroked on the field in multiple categories thus far in 2025, including Total Strokes Gaines, Strokes Gained Off-the-Tee, Strokes Gained Tee-to-Green, and Strokes Gained Around-the-Green. As one of the most accomplished players in the Farmers Insurance Open field, McClure sees huge value in backing Zalatoris at Torrey Pines this week. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make Farmers Insurance Open 2025 One and Done picks

