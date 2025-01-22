Matthieu Pavon became the first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour since it was established in 1929 when he won the Farmers Insurance Open last year, and he will try to defend his title this year. Pavon was playing in his 11th PGA Tour event and won by one shot at Torrey Pines in San Diego, sealing the victory with a birdie on the final hole. He is a 120-1 longshot to repeat according to the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open odds. Ludvig Åberg and Hideki Matsuyama are 10-1 co-favorites atop the PGA odds board, followed by Tony Finau (20-1) and Sungjae Im (20-1). The first-round tee times begin at 11:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Will Zalatoris, who returned to action last year after missing most of the 2023 season due to a back injury, is 22-1 to win this event, which begins on Wednesday and ends on Saturday. Zalatoris is listed at +400 (risk $100 to win $400) to finish inside the top five and +210 to finish inside the top 10. Should you include Zalatoris in your 2025 Farmers Insurance Open bets? Before making any 2025 Farmers Insurance Open picks, you need to see the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. He already nailed Sepp Straka as a 66-1 longshot in The American Express last week. Anyone who followed his betting picks could have been way up on betting apps and sportsbooks.

Top 2025 Farmers Insurance Open expert picks

We can tell you that McDonald loves the value of Keegan Bradley at +2200 (risk $100 to win $2,200). The American has been a mainstay in this event in recent years and has posted three top-five finishes since 2017, including a runner-up showing in 2023. Bradley is off to a strong start this season, contending at the Sony Open before playing well at The Sentry in back-to-back weeks.

He had a week off last week to focus on an event where he has been successful in previous years, making this a perfect opportunity for him to pick up his first win of the season. Bradley has gained more than 12 strokes on the field at this tournament since 2019, and his elite long iron play makes him an ideal fit for this course. McDonald thinks Bradley can break through for his first win of the season, creating value as a longshot.

"He should be refreshed following his week off and rearing to go at a golf course where he has found plenty of good results," McDonald told SportsLine. "Since 2017, Bradley has nabbed three top-five finishes at this golf tournament, including a runner-up result to Homa in 2023. The captain has everything clicking in his game and knows how to win down the stretch on Sunday." See who else to back here.

How to make 2025 Farmers Insurance Open golf picks

2025 Farmers Insurance Open odds, field

Ludvig Aberg +1000

Hideki Matsuyama +1000

Tony Finau +2000

Sungjae Im +2000

Keegan Bradley +2200

Will Zalatoris +2200

Max Greyserman +2500

Jason Day +2800

Sahith Theegala +3000

Maverick McNealy +3000

Shane Lowry +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Kurt Kitayama +3500

Max Homa +3500

Luke Clanton +4500

Akshay Bhatia +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Aaron Rai +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

J.J. Spaun +5500

Beau Hossler +5500

Harry Hall +6000

Mark Hubbard +6000

Thomas Detry +6500

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7000

Daniel Berger +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Mac Meissner +7500

Niklas Norgaard +7500

Doug Ghim +7500

Austin Eckroat +7500

Charley Hoffman +8000

Patrick Fishburn +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Jhonattan Vegas +8000

Matt Wallace +9000

Eric Cole +9000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Jackson Koivun +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Harris English +10000

Michael Kim +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Taylor Moore +11000

Justin Lower +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Joe Highsmith +11000

Lee Hodges +12000

Joseph Bramlett +12000

Matthieu Pavon +12000

Thriston Lawrence +12000

Andrew Novak +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Frankie Capan +15000

Carson Young +15000

Victor Perez +15000

Henrik Norlander +15000