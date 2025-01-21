Jason Day has racked up 13 career victories on the PGA Tour, which includes finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2015 and 2018. Day will be part of a loaded 2025 Farmers Insurance Open field and will enter this week's event full of confidence after recording a T-3 finish at The American Express. Day has finished T-7 or better in two of his last four starts at the Farmers Insurance Open, while missing the cut altogether on the other two occasions. The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open is set to get underway from Torrey Pines Golf Course on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Day is listed as a 28-1 longshot (risk $100 to win $2,800) according to the latest 2025 Farmers Insurance Open odds. Hideki Matsuyama and Ludvig Aberg are going off as the 10-1 co-favorites on the PGA odds board, followed by Tony Finau (20-1), Sungjae Im (20-1), Will Zalatoris (22-1) and Keegan Bradley (22-1). Defending champion Matthieu Pavon is a 120-1 longshot (risk $100 to win $1,200) to repeat. Before locking in your 2025 Farmers Insurance Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now that the 2025 Farmers Insurance field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 Farmers Insurance Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open: Ludvig Aberg, the No. 6 ranked player in the world and one of the co-favorites, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Aberg is coming off an impressive T-5 finish at The Sentry earlier this month, but he's set to make just his second start at Torrey Pines this week.

In addition, the 25-year-old enters this week's event ranked 172nd in driving accuracy (51.67%) and 192nd in total driving (321). Aberg was also inconsistent with his irons last season, ranking 73rd in greens in regulation percentage (68.15%), which doesn't bode well at a course like Torrey Pines. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Max Greyserman, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Greyserman is coming off a T-7 showing at The American Express and has all the tools needed to be in the mix again this week at Torrey Pines. The 29-year-old currently ranks ninth in birdie average (6.25), 11th in putting average (1.632) and 13th in greens in regulation percentage (81.25%). He also ranks ninth in strokes gained: total (1.770) and 13th in strokes gained: approach to green (1.110). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Farmers Insurance Open bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Farmers Insurance Open picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors in 2024.

2025 Farmers Insurance Open odds, favorites

Get full 2025 Farmers Insurance Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

Ludvig Aberg +1000

Hideki Matsuyama +1000

Tony Finau +2000

Sungjae Im +2000

Keegan Bradley +2200

Will Zalatoris +2200

Max Greyserman +2500

Jason Day +2800

Sahith Theegala +3000

Maverick McNealy +3000

Shane Lowry +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Kurt Kitayama +3500

Max Homa +3500

Luke Clanton +4500

Akshay Bhatia +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Aaron Rai +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

J.J. Spaun +5500

Beau Hossler +5500

Harry Hall +6000

Mark Hubbard +6000

Thomas Detry +6500

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7000

Daniel Berger +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Mac Meissner +7500

Niklas Norgaard +7500

Doug Ghim +7500

Austin Eckroat +7500

Charley Hoffman +8000

Patrick Fishburn +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Jhonattan Vegas +8000

Matt Wallace +9000

Eric Cole +9000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Jackson Koivun +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Harris English +10000

Michael Kim +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Taylor Moore +11000

Justin Lower +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Joe Highsmith +11000

Lee Hodges +12000

Joseph Bramlett +12000

Matthieu Pavon +12000

Thriston Lawrence +12000

Andrew Novak +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Frankie Capan +15000

Carson Young +15000

Victor Perez +15000

Henrik Norlander +15000