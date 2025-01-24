The PGA Tour is experiencing a quick turnaround this week as the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open started on Wednesday and finishes on Saturday in order to set the stage for the NFL Playoffs. Once again traveling to La Jolla, California, and stepping foot on Torrey Pines, players have been presented with a far different test than they have experienced the first three weeks of the season.

Often one of the most difficult tournament stops all year, Torrey Pines is welcoming players such as Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. Both Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are surprising omissions as the world No. 2 will not be playing in his hometown event for the first time since 2015 due to an upper-body injury. Morikawa withdrew without reason provided.

In their place, fellow California natives Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy and Akshay Bhatia were attempting to lay claim to a trophy in their home state. PGA Tour sophomore Max Greyserman aimed to keep his good play rolling alongside the likes of Jason Day, Shane Lowry and amateur Luke Clanton, who teed it up for the second time on the PGA Tour this season.

Ludvig Åberg made waves through the first 36 holes, but with the cut approaching Friday morning after a weather-delayed second round was not completed Thursday, his middling lead makes it anyone's tournament to win. Let's take a look at how you can watch the remainder of the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open this week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Farmers Insurance Open TV schedule

Round 3 - Friday

Round starts: 11:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 3-5 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-5 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 5-8 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Saturday

Round starts: 11:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 2-4 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-4 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 4-8 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio