The PGA Tour experienced a quick turnaround this week as the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open started on Wednesday and finishes on Saturday in order to set the stage for the NFL Playoffs. Once again traveling to La Jolla, California, and stepping foot on Torrey Pines, players have been presented with a far different test than they have experienced the first three weeks of the season.

Often one of the most difficult tournament stops all year, Torrey Pines welcomed some big names but pushed many of them far off the top of the leaderboard. Both Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa were surprising omissions as the world No. 2 will not be playing in his hometown event for the first time since 2015 due to an upper-body injury. Morikawa withdrew without reason provided.

In their place, fellow California natives Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy and Akshay Bhatia were attempting to lay claim to a trophy in their home state. PGA Tour sophomore Max Greyserman aimed to keep his good play rolling alongside the likes of Jason Day, Shane Lowry and amateur Luke Clanton, who teed it up for the second time on the PGA Tour this season.

Ludvig Åberg posted the low score of the week with a 63 on Wednesday, but some rough sledding in the middle 36 holes pushed him away from the top of the leaderboard. With Saturday's final round underway, the tournament is completely up for grabs. Let's take a look at how you can watch the remainder of the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open this week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Farmers Insurance Open TV schedule

Round 4 - Saturday

Round starts: 11:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 2-4 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-4 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on CBS

Live streaming: 4-8 p.m. on Paramount+, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio