The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin on Thursday with the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings were invited to tee it up for the first round of the PGA Tour playoffs, but Rory McIlroy opted for another week of rest while sitting No. 2 on the season-long leaderboard. Scottie Scheffler ended the regular season atop the standings for a third year in a row and will tee it up in Memphis, and he's the +280 favorite in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds.

Meanwhile, last year's winner Hideki Matsuyama is priced at +4000 to win and you can also get a +600 return on playing Matsuyama top five in your PGA Tour prop picks. You can choose from hundreds of golf props this week to build PGA Tour bets and earn some potentially massive payouts. Before making any 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out over $1 million on a $10 bet.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800), as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win.

Then, in May on the Early Wedge show, he nailed Ben Griffin (+4500) to top the leaderboard with Scheffler excluded at the Charles Schwab Classic. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a seven-leg golf parlay that pays out over $1 million for a $10 bettor. New users can check out the latest BetMGM promo code, Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, and bet365 bonus code to get in the action. Then you can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's eight-leg PGA Tour parlay is Russell Henley to notch a top 10 for a +190 payout. The 36-year-old picked up his fifth PGA Tour win of the season this year and went on to finish the regular season sitting fourth in the FedEx Cup standings. He's also up to No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking after what was undoubtedly the most consistent season of his career.

"Henley enters this week with four straight top-10s across the world, though he strangely only played once in July, a T10 at The Open Championship. This year's winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Henley has nine top-10s in 15 events this season, an incredibly impressive statistic. He has two top-10 finishes in seven events lifetime in Memphis, including a T6 in this same event two years ago," Cohen told SportsLine. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here and get $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets instantly following your first wager of $5 or more from DraftKings.

Cohen is also backing Wyndham Clark to finish in the top 20, a prop that returns +130. A locker room incident at Oakmont was seemingly a low point for the three-time PGA Tour winner and 2023 U.S. Open champion, but he's managed to pick it up of late and he's had some success at TPC Southwind.

"Wyndham Clark has four top-20s in his last five events, including a T4 at The Open Championship," Cohen said. "He gained an astounding 9.6 shots on approach at the 3M Open and his putter has been positive relative to the field in 6 of his last 8 tournaments. Clark finished T7 here last year and I'm fairly confident that considering his recent play, a top-20 may be his floor this week." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made six other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship parlay that pays over $1 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's weekly $1 million PGA Tour parlay and picks for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, all from the golf expert who has called eight outright winners since 2023, and find out.