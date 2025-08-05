Cameron Young broke through for his first PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship last week, setting the stage for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship this week, which marks the beginning of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The top 70 golfers are eligible for the first of three tournaments to claim the FedEx Cup trophy, but Rory McIlroy opted out of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship field. TPC Southwind in Memphis has hosted the event the last three years, and it is the host site again this year. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280) in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds ahead of Thursday's opening round.

Some of the other 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship contenders include Xander Schauffele (18-1), Justin Thomas (25-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (25-1). Which golfers should you back with your 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship bets? Before locking in any 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Collin Morikawa, a two-time major champion and one of the favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Morikawa opened his PGA Tour career with a historic 22 made cuts in a row, second only behind Tiger Woods' 25-cut streak. He won major titles in 2020 and 2021, but he has only won one tournament since then (2023 Zozo Championship).

Morikawa has missed the cut three times this season and only has four top-10 finishes in 16 events. In fact, he is coming off back-to-back missed cuts at the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open Championship. Morikawa ranks 129th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained from putting and 121st in scrambling, so the model is fading him this week.

Another one of the model's surprising FedEx St. Jude Championship picks: Sam Burns makes a strong run, despite being a +4000 longshot. Burns is amid one of the best seasons of his career, posting personal-best finishes in both the U.S. Open (T7) and PGA Championship (T19). He also finished second to Ryan Fox in a playoff at the RBC Canadian Open, which was one of 10 top-25 finishes for him this season.

Burns finished T5 in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and T8 in the Sentry. He has made the cut in 12 straight tournaments and ranks third on the PGA Tour in strokes gained from putting. Burns finished T5 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship last year, so the model likes his chances of contending again this week. See who else to pick here.

Scottie Scheffler +280

Xander Schauffele +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Aaron Rai +3000

Ludvig Åberg +3000

Russell Henley +3000

Viktor Hovland +3100

Hideki Matsuyama +3200

Collin Morikawa +3300

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Ben Griffin +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Harris English +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

J.T. Poston +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Daniel Berger +5000

Robert MacIntyre +5000

Maverick McNealy +5000

Wyndham Clark +5500

Shane Lowry +5500

Kurt Kitayama +6000

Jake Knapp +6500

Harry Hall +6500

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Denny McCarthy +7000

Jason Day +7500

Rickie Fowler +8000

Ryan Gerard +8500

Nick Taylor +9000

Si Woo Kim +9000

Lucas Glover +9000

Sungjae Im +9000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Justin Rose +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Chris Kirk +10000