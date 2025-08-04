The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind marks the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first golfer to win back-to-back FedExCup titles, while Hideki Matsuyama hopes to become the first golfer to repeat at TPC Southwind since Daniel Berger (2016-17). Scheffler is the +280 betting favorite, according to the latest 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, while Matsuyama is a +4500 longshot.

Longshots on betting sites have fared well at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in recent years, with Lucas Glover (2023), Will Zalatoris (2022) and Tony Finau (2021) all finishing on top of the leaderboard. Viktor Hovland, who finished T-2 at the FedEx St. Jude in 2024, is a +3000 longshot.

Now that the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks.

Justin Thomas (25-1)

Justin Thomas (25-1)

Thomas has racked up 16 career victories on the PGA Tour, which included finishing on top of the leaderboard at the RBC Heritage in April. The 32-year-old has been inconsistent since then, finishing T-22 or worse in five of his last six starts. However, the two-time major champion enters this week's event as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, ranking first in putting average (1.679), third in putts per round (27.98) and eighth in total putting (98.4). BetMGM is offering Thomas at 25-1 odds.

Viktor Hovland (30-1)

Viktor Hovland (30-1)

Hovland is coming off a disappointing T-63 finish at the Open Championship, but the 27-year-old has proven he has the game to compete with the PGA Tour's best players. Hovland won the Valspar Championship in March and secured a third-place finish at the U.S. Open in June. He's also had success at TPC Southwind in his career, recording a T-2 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2024. Hovland enters the FedExCup Playoffs ranked second in strokes gained: approach to green (0.966) and 24th in strokes gained: total (0.814), so he could find himself in the mix again this week.

Tommy Fleetwood (25-1)

Tommy Fleetwood (25-1)

Fleetwood has yet to win a PGA Tour event, but he's constantly put himself in contention with 28 top-five and 42 top-10 finishes in his career. The Englishman has five top-10 finishes this season and ranks inside the top 25 in several important statistical categories, including strokes gained: approach to green (0.628), strokes gained: total (1.390), strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.209) and one-putt percentage (41.94%). DraftKings is offering Fleetwood at 25-1 odds.

