Riviera Country Club has hosted the Genesis Invitational every year since 1999, but wildfires in the Los Angeles area have forced the tournament to pivot to Torrey Pines this year. The 2025 Genesis Invitational field boasts plenty of big names, headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. While the event is taking place at the same venue as the Farmers Insurance Open from last month, only five of the top 20 golfers in the field played in that tournament. The 2025 Genesis Invitational is hosted by Tiger Woods, who was expected to play this week but withdrew from the field on Monday.

Scheffler is the +350 favorite (risk $100 to win $350) in the 2025 Genesis Invitational odds, while McIlroy is second on the PGA odds board at +700. Should you target either of those favorites with your 2025 Genesis Invitational bets? Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, who can become the seventh repeat winner at the Genesis Invitational, is +2200 (risk $100 to win $2,200) to finish on top of the leaderboard. Matsuyama is +160 (risk $100 to win $160) to finish inside the top 10 and +360 (risk $100 to win $360) to finish inside the top five. Before making any 2025 Genesis Invitational picks, you need to see the 2025 Genesis Invitational predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. He already nailed Sepp Straka as a 66-1 longshot in The American Express this year. Anyone who followed his betting picks could have been way up on betting apps and sportsbooks.

Top 2025 Genesis Invitational expert picks

McDonald loves the value of Tony Finau at +4500 (risk $100 to win $4,500) this week. Finau has already picked up a pair of top-15 finishes this season, posting a T15 at The Sentry and a T13 in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this month. He ranks 25th on the PGA Tour in birdie average and cracks the top 20 in scrambling from the rough.

Finau had the week off last week, giving him an advantage over several other elite golfers in the field. The 35-year-old is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour and has 11 runner-up finishes in his career. He is built to succeed on this type of course, and he is being offered at an enticing number on the PGA odds board.

"The six-time PGA Tour winner has a couple of top-10 finishes across the last three seasons and rattled off seven straight top 25s from 2015-21. His approach play tends to thrive on longer golf courses, and although the putter has been poor in recent years, he found some form at Pebble Beach where he finished T-13 in his last start," McDonald told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

2025 Genesis Invitational odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +350

Rory McIlroy +700

Collin Morikawa +1400

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Sungjae Im +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Tom Kim +3300

Jordan Spieth +4000

Jason Day +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Rasmus Hojgaard +5000

Robert MacIntyre +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Maverick McNealy +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Russell Henley +6000

Harris English +6000

Keegan Bradley +6500

Min Woo Lee +6500

Sahith Theegala +7000

Byeong Hun An +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Samuel Stevens +8000

Max Greyserman +9000

J.T. Poston +9000

Si Woo Kim +9000

Cameron Young +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

J.J. Spaun +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Davis Thompson +11000

Cameron Davis +12000

Matt Fitzpatrick +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Lucas Glover +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Rickie Fowler +15000

Denny Mccarthy +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Justin Rose +15000

Patrick Rodgers +17000

Brian Harman +17000

Gary Woodland +17000

Max Homa +17000

Michael Kim +17000

Eric Cole +20000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Seamus Power +22000