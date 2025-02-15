The 2025 Genesis Invitational heads for the weekend beginning with Round 3 on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. The leaders tee off at 2:35 p.m. ET and that final group includes leader Davis Thompson, who is 8-under for the tournament and Scottie Scheffler at -7. Denny McCarthy (-6), Rory McIlroy (-5), Ludvig Aberg (-4) and Patrick Rodgers are the other golfers within four strokes of the lead. Eleven other golfers enter Round 3 under par.

Scheffler (+100) is the favorite in the latest weekend 2025 Genesis Invitational odds, follwed by McIlroy (+360) and Thompson (+550). With several big names near the top of the Genesis Invitational leaderboard, what are the best bets and prop picks for the weekend? Before making any 2025 Genesis Invitational weekend picks, be sure to see the PGA picks and props from SportsLine's Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven tournaments over the last two seasons. He correctly identified Aaron Rai at +3300 odds in the 2024 Wyndham Championship, as well as Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000), and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now that the Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest weekend PGA Tour odds for the Genesis Invitational 2025, he has locked in his betting picks. You can only see all his picks by heading to SportsLine.

Top Genesis Invitational PGA Tour weekend picks

For the Genesis Invitational 2025 weekend, Cohen is backing both Maverick McNealy and Harris English to finish in the top 20 (with ties). McNealy returns +120, while English is a longer shot in that prop market at +250.

"McNealy lost nearly five strokes on the greens at Pebble Beach and gained nearly eight the following week in Scottsdale," Cohen said. "Through two days, he's gained just under a shot on the field putting and sits T24. It's not a lot to ask him to move up a few spots. As for English, he won here at Torrey Pines three weeks ago, but now sits +2 and T34 through two rounds. He's gained three strokes putting combined on Thursday and Friday, half of what he did in winning the Farmers Insurance Open. At generous odds, why not take a shot to cash ourselves a +250 bet on the weekend?" See the rest of Cohen's weekend picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Genesis Invitational weekend picks

Cohen has also locked in his outright winner picks, which include a longshot priced higher than 70-1 as well as other plus-money prop picks for the weekend. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Genesis Invitational, and what prop picks should you jump on this weekend? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's picks for the Genesis Invitational 2025, all from the golf expert who has called seven outright winners since 2023, and find out.

2025 Genesis Invitational weekend odds, contenders

Scottie Scheffler +100

Rory McIlroy +360

Davis Thompson +550

Denny McCarthy +1200

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Wyndham Clark +6500

Nick Dunlap +8000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Justin Thomas +11000

Tommy Fleetwood +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Aaron Rai +15000

Russell Henley +15000

Seamus Power +17000

Patrick Cantlay +17000

Jake Knapp +17000

Samuel Stevens +20000

Collin Morikawa +22000

Michael Kim +25000

Adam Scott +30000