Less than one month removed from its annual stop at Torrey Pines, the PGA Tour returns to the cliffs of California for the 2025 Genesis Invitational. Setting up shop in San Diego due to the Los Angeles wildfires, the third signature event of the season will be contested across the South Course at Torrey Pines instead of traditional host Riviera Country Club.

After committing to the field last Friday, tournament host Tiger Woods has pulled his name from competition as he continues to mourn the loss of his mother. In his place, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy -- two of the top players in the game -- headline the field.

The world No. 1 arrives at Torrey Pines following a head-scratching performance at the WM Phoenix Open in which a back-nine 41 on Sunday led to a disappointing T25 finish. Meanwhile, McIlroy is looking to keep a good thing going as he tees it up for the first time since winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second signature event of the season.

While Scheffler and McIlroy have done plenty of winning these last few years, many of their peers have not. Native Californians Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay look to get right and reenter the winner's circle as does Ryder Cup teammate Justin Thomas, who continues to play some fine golf.

They are joined in the field by the likes of Maverick McNealy, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradely, Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns. While the Americans will pack a punch, those who hail outside the United States have been the ones to find the early-season success. Five of the first six winners in 2025 have been international players with Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka and McIlroy headlining that pack.

Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee and Jason Day aim to join Matsuyama as international winners as do Europeans such as Rasmus Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry, whom all appear primed to contend at this former major venue.

2025 Genesis Invitational schedule

Dates: Feb. 13-16

Location: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) — San Diego, California

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,765

Purse: $20,000,000

2025 Genesis Invitational field, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (4-1): After playing himself in contention early in the final round of the WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler struggled on the back nine and fell down the leaderboard. For the second straight tournament, the three-time reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year lost strokes around the green -- something he hasn't done since early 2021. Not only that, Scheffler hit a number of uncharacteristic shots throughout the week in Scottsdale leading to multiple penalty strokes. He's still the best player in the world and could easily win on a tough test such as Torrey Pines.

After playing himself in contention early in the final round of the WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler struggled on the back nine and fell down the leaderboard. For the second straight tournament, the three-time reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year lost strokes around the green -- something he hasn't done since early 2021. Not only that, Scheffler hit a number of uncharacteristic shots throughout the week in Scottsdale leading to multiple penalty strokes. He's still the best player in the world and could easily win on a tough test such as Torrey Pines. Rory McIlroy (7-1):

It has been a dream start to 2025 for McIlroy, who nabbed another victory in a signature event thanks to a conservative approach at Pebble Beach. While he was able to chip his way around the Monterey Peninsula, the world No. 3 will now need to unleash his mighty power at Torrey Pines. He's driving the golf ball as well as ever and seems to have found his groove on approach. It's not a usual stop on his playing schedule, but Torrey Pines has treated the Northern Irishman well with no finishes outside the top 20 in four starts. Collin Morikawa (14-1):

Morikawa may not have the length of his counterparts, but he makes up for it with his accuracy. Among the most accurate drivers in this field, the two-time major champion will need to hit fairways in bunches in order to set up his lethal approach play. He ranks second in strokes gained tee to green and second in strokes gained approach so far this season. Justin Thomas (18-1):

The putter is improving. After ranking as a bottom-11 putter on the PGA Tour in 2024, Thomas has found his groove on the dance flor and checks in inside the top 30 in strokes gained putting among those in the field. Although he appears to be making putts more consistently, Thomas has struggled at times with the big stick in hand. Whether he can overcome that waywardness this week will be key to contending for his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship. Hideki Matsuyama (25-1)

Ludvig Åberg (25-1):

The 25-year-old's first five rounds of the season were terrific, but he has since been recovering from an illness. Opening with a 63 on the North Course at Torrey Pines, Åberg struggled to play through the illness, fell down the leaderboard and ultimately withdrew from his next start at Pebble Beach. Known as one of the best drivers in the game, the Swede hasn't been his normal self in that department in the early stages of the year, which may hold him back. Sungjae Im (30-1)

Tommy Fleetwood (35-1)

Rasmus Højgaard (35-1)

Patrick Cantlay (35-1)

2025 Genesis Invitational predictions



Hideki Matsuyama Winner (25-1): He's technically the reigning champion, though it does not seem like it with the course switch. Matsuyama has made mincemeat of Torrey Pines throughout his career with a T9 in 2023 and T13 in 2024. He has cooled since his torrid start at the Sentry, but his game remains well-rounded and in good shape. The 10-time winner will need a good driving week in order to factor, but he is among the few stars who has shown capable of winning in recent years.

Keegan Bradley Contender (55-1): Anytime Bradley steps on a golf course that does require birdies in bunches, he has a chance to play himself in the mix. A poor start at Pebble Beach put an end to a hot start to his year that included a T6 at the Sony Open and T15 at the Farmers Insurance Open. This golf course sets up well for the U.S. Ryder Cup captain, and he has proven he can take down fields of this quality with his most recent victory at last year's BMW Championship.

Adam Scott Sleeper (80-1): There is still some belief in the 44-year-old. Plenty long enough to navigate the difficulty of Torrey Pines, Scott should relish his first start in La Jolla since the 2021 U.S. Open. A runner-up finisher to Justin Rose in 2019, the Australian has adapted well to the bumpy poa annua putting surfaces throughout his career. His iron play is in good order, and he contends more often than you think.

