The field may be small at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, but the top prize is as big as ever. The largest winner's check of the PGA Tour's young season will be up for grabs over the weekend when 50 players out of the 72 that started the tournament continue competing at Torrey Pines Golf Club for the third signature event of the year.
While the first two signature events -- The Sentry and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- each awarded $3.6 million to their winners, the Genesis Invitational will shell out $4 million to the top man given its designation as a player invitational alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial.
Here are your two winners from signature events this season:
- The Sentry: Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million)
- Pebble Beach Pro Am: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)
While the grand prize will take away $4 million from the $20 million purse, those players who don't make their way into the winner's circle by week's end will still be handsomely rewarded. The top four players will clear seven figures for their play in San Diego, while those inside the top 11 all collecting north of $500,000.
Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2025 Genesis Invitational through the 70 players at Torrey Pines.
Genesis Invitational prize money, purse
Total Purse: $20 million
1st: $4,000,000
2nd: $2,200,000
3rd: $1,400,000
4th: $1,000,000
5th: $840,000
6th: $760,000
7th: $700,000
8th: $646,000
9th: $600,000
10th: $556,000
11th: $514,000
12th: $472,000
13th: $430,000
14th: $389,000
15th: $369,000
16th: $349,000
17th: $329,000
18th: $309,000
19th: $289,000
20th: $269,000
21st: $250,000
22nd: $233,000
23rd: $216,000
24th: $200,000
25th: $184,000
26th: $168,000
27th: $161,000
28th: $154,000
29th: $147,000
30th: $140,000
31st: $133,000
32nd: $126,000
33rd: $119,000
34th: $114,000
35th: $109,000
36th: $104,000
37th: $99,000
38th: $94,000
39th: $90,000
40th: $86,000
41st: $82,000
42nd: $78,000
43rd: $74,000
44th: $70,000
45th: $66,000
46th: $62,000
47th: $58,000
48th: $56,000
49th: $54,000
50th: $52,000
51st: $51,000
52nd: $50,000
53rd: $49,000
54th: $48,000
55th: $47,000
56th: $46,000
57th: $45,000
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,000
60th: $42,000
61st: $41,000
62nd: $40,000
63rd: $39,000
64th: $38,000
65th: $37,000
66th: $36,000
67th: $35,000
68th: $34,000
69th: $33,000
70th: $32,000