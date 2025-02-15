The field may be small at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, but the top prize is as big as ever. The largest winner's check of the PGA Tour's young season will be up for grabs over the weekend when 50 players out of the 72 that started the tournament continue competing at Torrey Pines Golf Club for the third signature event of the year.

While the first two signature events -- The Sentry and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- each awarded $3.6 million to their winners, the Genesis Invitational will shell out $4 million to the top man given its designation as a player invitational alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial.

Here are your two winners from signature events this season:

The Sentry: Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million)

Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million) Pebble Beach Pro Am: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)

While the grand prize will take away $4 million from the $20 million purse, those players who don't make their way into the winner's circle by week's end will still be handsomely rewarded. The top four players will clear seven figures for their play in San Diego, while those inside the top 11 all collecting north of $500,000.

Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2025 Genesis Invitational through the 70 players at Torrey Pines.

Genesis Invitational prize money, purse

Total Purse: $20 million

1st: $4,000,000

2nd: $2,200,000

3rd: $1,400,000

4th: $1,000,000

5th: $840,000

6th: $760,000

7th: $700,000

8th: $646,000

9th: $600,000

10th: $556,000

11th: $514,000

12th: $472,000

13th: $430,000

14th: $389,000

15th: $369,000

16th: $349,000

17th: $329,000

18th: $309,000

19th: $289,000

20th: $269,000

21st: $250,000

22nd: $233,000

23rd: $216,000

24th: $200,000

25th: $184,000

26th: $168,000

27th: $161,000

28th: $154,000

29th: $147,000

30th: $140,000

31st: $133,000

32nd: $126,000

33rd: $119,000

34th: $114,000

35th: $109,000

36th: $104,000

37th: $99,000

38th: $94,000

39th: $90,000

40th: $86,000

41st: $82,000

42nd: $78,000

43rd: $74,000

44th: $70,000

45th: $66,000

46th: $62,000

47th: $58,000

48th: $56,000

49th: $54,000

50th: $52,000

51st: $51,000

52nd: $50,000

53rd: $49,000

54th: $48,000

55th: $47,000

56th: $46,000

57th: $45,000

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,000

60th: $42,000

61st: $41,000

62nd: $40,000

63rd: $39,000

64th: $38,000

65th: $37,000

66th: $36,000

67th: $35,000

68th: $34,000

69th: $33,000

70th: $32,000