The field may have been small at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, but the top prize was as big as ever. The largest winner's check of the PGA Tour's young season will be written to Ludvig Åberg, who scored four birdies over his last six holes and went bogey-free across his final 13 on Sunday to capture the biggest win of his career at Torrey Pines Golf Club for the third signature event of the year.
While the first two signature events -- The Sentry and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- each awarded $3.6 million to their winners, the Genesis Invitational will shell out $4 million to Åberg given its designation as a player invitational alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial.
Here are your three winners from signature events this season:
- The Sentry: Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million)
- Pebble Beach Pro Am: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)
- Genesis Invitational: Ludvig Åberg ($4 million)
While Åberg will take away $4 million from the $20 million purse, those players who did make their way into the winner's circle by week's end are still being handsomely rewarded. The top four placements clear seven figures for their play in San Diego, while those inside the top 11 all collect north of $500,000.
Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2025 Genesis Invitational through the 70 players at Torrey Pines, broken down for the top 10 on the final leaderboard.
2025 Genesis Invitational prize money, purse
Total Purse: $20 million
1st: $4,000,000 -- Ludvig Åberg
2nd: $2,200,000 -- Maverick McNealy
3rd: $1,400,000 -- Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Rodgers ($1.2 million each)
4th: $1,000,000
5th: $840,000 -- Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Denny McCarthy ($736,500 each)
6th: $760,000
7th: $700,000
8th: $646,000
9th: $600,000 -- Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Justin Thomas ($556,667 each)
10th: $556,000
11th: $514,000
12th: $472,000
13th: $430,000
14th: $389,000
15th: $369,000
16th: $349,000
17th: $329,000
18th: $309,000
19th: $289,000
20th: $269,000
21st: $250,000
22nd: $233,000
23rd: $216,000
24th: $200,000
25th: $184,000
26th: $168,000
27th: $161,000
28th: $154,000
29th: $147,000
30th: $140,000
31st: $133,000
32nd: $126,000
33rd: $119,000
34th: $114,000
35th: $109,000
36th: $104,000
37th: $99,000
38th: $94,000
39th: $90,000
40th: $86,000
41st: $82,000
42nd: $78,000
43rd: $74,000
44th: $70,000
45th: $66,000
46th: $62,000
47th: $58,000
48th: $56,000
49th: $54,000
50th: $52,000
51st: $51,000
52nd: $50,000
53rd: $49,000
54th: $48,000
55th: $47,000
56th: $46,000
57th: $45,000
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,000
60th: $42,000
61st: $41,000
62nd: $40,000
63rd: $39,000
64th: $38,000
65th: $37,000
66th: $36,000
67th: $35,000
68th: $34,000
69th: $33,000
70th: $32,000