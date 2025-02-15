The PGA Tour has returned to the cliffs of La Jolla, California, this week for the 2025 Genesis Invitational. Traveling to San Diego once again, the PGA Tour elected to move the third signature event of the season typically held at Riviera Country Club to the South Course at Torrey Pines due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Unlike the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held at Torrey Pines a few weeks ago, the Genesis Invitational is being contested solely on the South Course, much like the 2008 and 2021 U.S. Opens. Tiger Woods, the winner of that 2008 U.S. Open and the Genesis tournament host, is not be in the field after originally committing to tee it up. He chose to withdraw while continuing to grieve the death of his mother.

Many of the top stars in the game are competing, however, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is in action for the third straight week. Experiencing an uncharacteristic first couple of starts, Scheffler has sputtered around the greens and forced the envelope at inopportune times. Leading to a top-10 finish at Pebble Beach and top-25 result at the WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler's surgical approach has been tested once again this week at Torrey Pines. So far, he is passing with flying colors.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Rory McIlroy is also among the top names on the leaderboard. returns to action following one week off. Employing a conservative approach on the Monterey Peninsula, the four-time major champion is seeing his patience pay off. Hideki Matsuyama is also looking to grab his second victory of the season as the trio of Scheffler, McIlroy and Matsuyama have dominated these signature events over the last year-plus.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Genesis Invitational TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio