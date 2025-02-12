The PGA Tour returns to the cliffs of La Jolla, California, this week for the 2025 Genesis Invitational. Traveling to San Diego once again, the PGA Tour elected to move the third signature event of the season typically held at Riviera Country Club to the South Course at Torrey Pines due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Unlike the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held at Torrey Pines a few weeks ago, the Genesis Invitational will be contested solely on the South Course much like the 2008 and 2021 U.S. Opens. The winner of the aforementioned 2008 U.S. Open and tournament host, Tiger Woods, will not be in the field after originally committing to tee it up.

In his place are many of the top stars in the game, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who competes for the third straight week. Experiencing an uncharacteristic first couple of starts, Scheffler has sputtered around the greens and forced the envelope at inopportune times. Leading to a top-10 finish at Pebble Beach and top-25 result at the WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler's surgical approach will be tested once again this week at Torrey Pines.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Rory McIlroy returns to action following one week off. Employing a conservative approach on the Monterey Peninsula, the four-time major champion will see if his patience will be rewarded once again. He is joined in the field by his Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose.

The American contingent is led by Scheffler in addition to the likes of Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth. Hideki Matsuyama looks to grab his second victory of the season with international players like Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott all showing some form as of late.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Genesis Invitational TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12:30 - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-8 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12:30 - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-8 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio